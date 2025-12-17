Unstable Conditions Bring Thunderstorms To Southern Regions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Cold and unstable weather is forecast for Wednesday, with thunderstorms and locally heavy rain expected in southern regions.A slight drop in temperatures will bring cold conditions across most areas, while light showers are likely during the morning hours in parts of the northern and central regions, remaining generally limited in the far north.More active weather is expected for the southern regions, where rainfall will be more widespread and sustained. Showers may become heavy at times and could be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, increasing the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba.There is also a chance of limited snowfall over the highest southern mountain peaks during the morning, at times mixed with rain. Rainfall is expected to weaken gradually by evening and night, allowing conditions to stabilize. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, becoming active at times.The Jordan Meteorological Department has warned of the danger of flash floods in southern valleys and low-lying areas, including the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba.The Department also cautioned against reduced visibility due to fog, especially over mountainous regions, the potential for frost formation late at night over high elevations and parts of the desert, and slippery road conditions where rain falls.A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Thursday, though cold conditions will persist through Saturday across most regions. Milder weather will continue in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with northwesterly winds remaining moderate.Wednesday's temperatures range between 9 C and 5 C in East Amman and 7 C and 3 C in West Amman. The northern highlands are forecast at 8 C–2 C, the Sharah highlands at 6 C–1 C, desert regions at 11 C–5 C, and the plains at 10 C–6 C.In the Jordan Valley, temperatures will range from 16 C to 9 C in the north and from 20 C to 13 C in the south. The Dead Sea is expected to be at 19 C to 12 C, and Aqaba at 19 C to 13 C.