Turkish Airlines, South African Airways Sign Codeshare Agreement


2025-12-17 12:41:15
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Istanbul: Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines and South Africa's national airline South African Airways inked a codeshare deal. The agreement, which will take effect on March 1, 2026, was signed in Geneva by Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof Ahmet Bolat and South African Airways Prof CEO John Lamola with the participation of senior executives from both companies.

Under this new agreement, Turkish Airlines will place its TK flight code on South African Airways flights operating across its key African gateways including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Windhoek, Harare, Victoria Falls, and Mauritius. On its part, South African Airways will place its SA flight code on selected Turkish Airlines operated flights between?stanbul and Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Frankfurt, Paris, and London.

Bangladesh Monitor

