Turkish Airlines, South African Airways Sign Codeshare Agreement

Under this new agreement, Turkish Airlines will place its TK flight code on South African Airways flights operating across its key African gateways including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Windhoek, Harare, Victoria Falls, and Mauritius. On its part, South African Airways will place its SA flight code on selected Turkish Airlines operated flights between?stanbul and Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Frankfurt, Paris, and London.

