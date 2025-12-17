Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For December 17

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for December 17, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for one euro was 1.994 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0398 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1421 manat.

Will be updated