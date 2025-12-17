403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For December 17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for December 17, Trend reports via CBA.
The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.
The exchange rate for one euro was 1.994 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0398 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1421 manat.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment