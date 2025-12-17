Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For December 17

Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For December 17


2025-12-17 12:41:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for December 17, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for one euro was 1.994 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0398 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1421 manat.

Will be updated

MENAFN17122025000187011040ID1110489564



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search