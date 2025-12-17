UK Government Responds To Trump's Lawsuit Against BBC

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was covered by The Guardian.

It was“right that the BBC stand firm” in the face of Trump's lawsuit, said Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care Stephen Kinnock.

Trump is suing over allegations of defamation.

Kinnock said it was right for the BBC to take a firm stance despite pressure from the U.S. President and expressed hope that“they will continue to do so.”

“I think they apologized for one or two mistakes that were made in that Panorama programme, but they also made it very clear that there is no case to answer in terms of Trump's allegations on the broader question of libel or defamation. So I think it is right that the BBC stands firmly by that position,” Kinnock said.

It is noted that the UK government is a strong supporter of the BBC, and that the governing Labour Party will always defend the BBC as a“vitally important institution.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, BBC Chair Samir Shah stated that the company would defend against any lawsuits filed by U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting that there are no grounds for a defamation claim regarding the editing of one of the American leader's speeches.

Trump is seeking at least USD 10 billion from the British public broadcaster BBC over edited fragments of his speech on January 6, 2021, which, he claims, create the impression that he called on supporters to storm the Capitol.

