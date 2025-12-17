In Defence Of Sprouts, Christmas Pudding And Duck Fat By A Doctor

MENAFN - The Conversation) There are few things I look forward to more each year than an excellent Christmas lunch. In fact, I deliberately avoid roast dinners in the run-up to the big day. Especially obligatory work parties, where the turkey inevitably resembles sawdust and the stuffing has the texture of a silicone implant. Call me a snob if you like.

It is estimated that a typical Christmas lunch plate alone can clock in at at least 1,200 calories. Add a couple of glasses of bubbly and a slice of Christmas pudding with brandy butter or double cream, and you could be edging closer to, or even exceeding, 2,000. That is nearly as much as the recommended daily caloric limit for adults.

But Christmas lunch is meant to be enjoyed. And if you are going to splurge on calories, it should be on the very best food you can manage. Ideally, something that even nudges its way into the“health food” category, whatever that really means.

So let's look at how to pack maximum flavour, pleasure and a little nutritional virtue onto your Christmas plate.

Duck, duck, duck, goose, or turkey (if you must)

I am just going to say it. I hate turkey. Or at least I hate it on Christmas Day. When smothered in cranberry sauce, sage and onions, turkey becomes largely redundant, since it tastes of very little. Cold turkey the next day is a far better deal.

Goose and duck have been our Christmas centrepieces for the last ten years. They are easier to cook, far less prone to drying out and come with a generous side benefit: the fat. Duck fat, in particular, contains higher levels of unsaturated fatty acids, including oleic acid, than other animal fats such as lard or beef dripping. Studies suggest that duck-derived fats may reduce fat-related toxicity in organs like the liver and may even have anti-obesity effects through their influence on fat metabolism.

Ducks and geese generate impressive quantities of fat during cooking, but none of it needs to go to waste. It makes exceptional roast potatoes and an unbeatable Boxing Day bubble and squeak. No fat is healthy in excess, but the higher proportion of unsaturated to saturated fats in duck or goose fat makes them a more favourable option than many alternatives.

That said, turkey does not deserve total condemnation. Turkey legs are far juicier and more flavourful than breast meat. This is due to their higher fat and collagen content, as well as a compound called myoglobin, which gives darker meat its colour. Turkey breast, beloved of bodybuilders everywhere, is also an excellent source of lean protein.

And when it comes to accompanying sauces, cranberry is the obvious choice. These tart little berries are packed with compounds that may support digestive health and immune function.

The much maligned sprout

Brussels sprouts are the unsung heroes of the Christmas vegetable line-up. Their terrible reputation almost certainly comes down to how they are cooked. Victoria Wood captured this perfectly when she described an aunt who put the Christmas sprouts on in November. An overcooked sprout is a sad thing indeed – not unlike a stripped Christmas tree lying on its side, waiting to be dragged out on 6 January.

Sprouts are nutritional powerhouses. They are rich in vitamins, particularly vitamin C and vitamin K, high in fibre, and low in fat. One hundred grams contains just 43 calories, making them ideal for piling generously onto your plate. Add chopped parsley, which is also rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and some crumbled chestnuts for complex carbohydrates, and you have a genuinely balanced side dish.

Sprouts belong to the cruciferous vegetable family, along with cabbage, kale and broccoli. These vegetables are naturally high in a compound called kaempferol. Alongside its flavour, kaempferol has been linked to anti-inflammatory effects, cardiovascular benefits and antioxidant activity, which may even play a role in the fight against cancer.

So cut a cross in the bottom of your sprouts, cook them briefly to preserve their nuttiness and nutrients, and learn to love them.

Christmas pudding as a superfood?

Christmas pudding divides opinion, often because many people's experience is limited to grim, shop-bought versions that bear little resemblance to the real thing. While making one does take time, it is surprisingly simple, and far more nutritious than you might expect. Actor Richard E. Grant is firmly on my side here.

My go-to recipe comes from the incomparable TV cook Delia Smith, and it remains the best I have ever tasted. Packed with dried fruit and apple, it has a clear advantage over many desserts. The fibre content slows glucose absorption, leading to a gentler impact on blood sugar levels. The inclusion of dark stout, used in moderation, also brings potential benefits – including bioavailable silicon for bone health, alongside prebiotics and antioxidants.

Many Christmas pudding recipes also include other beneficial ingredients. Grated carrots add a boost of beta-carotene. Nuts and seeds provide healthy fats, and spices such as cinnamon and cloves may help support blood sugar control.

So think of your Christmas lunch not as a calorie bomb waiting to explode, but as the generous bounty it really is. A feast full of flavour, surprising nutrients, and perhaps the most important meal of the year.

And if all else fails, there is always dry January. And gruel.

Merry Christmas all.