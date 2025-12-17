MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Appinventiv Unveils Multi-Layered Mobile Security Architecture to Counter AI-Driven Identity Threats

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Appinventiv, a global digital engineering company specializing in secure mobile and FinTech software development service, today announced a new multi-layered mobile security architecture designed to safeguard digital payments and identity verification systems against rapidly evolving AI-driven impersonation attempts, including synthetic audio and video attacks.







Appinventiv designs Multi-Layered Security to Future-Proof Mobile Identity

As digital onboarding and mobile payments continue to scale across the financial sector, advanced identity manipulation technologies are creating new challenges for institutions that rely on facial verification, video KYC, and one-tap authentication. Appinventiv's newly launched framework is engineered to help organizations strengthen real-time identity validation and maintain secure user experiences across high-risk digital environments.

"The industry has moved beyond stolen passwords. The new frontier of digital deception is the theft of identity itself," said Saurabh Singh, CEO of Appinventiv. "A simple PIN or facial match is proving inefficient. The challenge is not just verifying the user, but verifying if they are really the right user and not a robot pretending to be that user. We are engineering the answer to that challenge."

A Three-Tier Approach to Mobile Security

The new architecture integrates three critical layers of protection into mobile applications and digital onboarding journeys:

AI-Enhanced Detection of Synthetic Media

Appinventiv's real-time AI engine examines video, audio, and visual signals to identify subtle anomalies-such as irregular movements, digital distortions, or unnatural voice patterns-that commonly appear in machine-generated content.

Behavioral Interaction Analysis

The system evaluates how users physically interact with their devices, including micro-gestures, motion patterns, and typing rhythm. These natural human behaviors are extremely difficult for synthetic identity tools to replicate.

Multi-Modal Identity Verification

By combining facial verification, voice signals, device fingerprints, and behavioral patterns, the system creates a layered defense that significantly elevates the accuracy of digital identity validation.

Strengthening Mobile Security for Financial and Government Platforms

Appinventiv reports that its new framework is being integrated into digital payment systems, remote onboarding platforms, and secure mobile environments used by financial institutions, public-service platforms, and enterprises with high compliance requirements.

"Our goal is to help organizations stay ahead of emerging identity threats without adding friction for legitimate users," added Singh. "This architecture enables secure, seamless onboarding and transactions even as digital ecosystems become more complex."

About Appinventiv

Appinventiv is a leading digital engineering and product development company delivering end-to-end services across mobile applications, AI solutions, cloud integration, and enterprise technology. With over 1,600 specialists and more than 3,000 completed projects, including extensive work in secure FinTech and e-KYC systems, the company builds scalable, compliant, and future-ready digital platforms for clients worldwide.

