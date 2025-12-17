Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Loncor Gold Inc.


2025-12-17 12:36:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:19 AM EST - Loncor Gold Inc.: Announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Chengtun Gold Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chengtun Mining Group Co., Ltd., will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Loncor, as previously announced by Loncor on October 14, 2025. Loncor Gold Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.35.

Baystreet.ca

