2025-12-17 12:36:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:13 AM EST - Quantum Secure Encryption Corporation: Announces a strategic reseller and integration partnership with NUSA Networks and its sister company Porta Nusa, two leading technology organizations in Indonesia specializing in cybersecurity, data center solutions, and enterprise systems integration. This partnership marks QSE's official entry into the Indonesian market and positions QSE's quantum-secure data protection solutions for broad adoption across government, financial services, and enterprise sectors. Quantum Secure Encryption Corporation shares O are trading unchanged at $0.53.

