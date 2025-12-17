J&K Bank Holds Capacity-Building Workshop for FPOs

Srinagar- In its continued efforts to strengthen institutional credit flow to the agriculture sector, J&K Bank today organised a Workshop-cum-Capacity Building Programme on Creating Credit Awareness for Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) at its corporate headquarters.

The Bank's General Manager (Government Business) Ashutosh Sareen chaired the session that was held in the presence of General Manager (Retail, Agriculture & MSME) Rakesh Magotra, DGM Aneet Kanwal Singh, representatives of the FPOs and other senior officers of the Bank.

The workshop aimed at sensitising FPOs about the banking system, availability of credit facilities, and structured financing options tailored for collective farming institutions.

Addressing the participants, General Manager Ashutosh Sareen emphasised the Bank's commitment to supporting FPOs as key drivers of agricultural transformation and rural prosperity.

He said,“At J&K Bank, we are deeply committed to strengthening the agricultural ecosystem by empowering Farmer Producer Organisations with seamless access to institutional credit. Through initiatives like our dedicated Loan Scheme for FPOs and NABSanrakshan credit guarantees, we are enabling high-tech farming, infrastructure development, and market linkages-paving the way for sustainable growth and prosperity for our farmers.”