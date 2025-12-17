Poor Visibility In Delhi, 131 Flights Canceled
Mumbai- Low visibility conditions disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport on Tuesday, leading to airlines cancelling 131 flights, a Delhi International Airport Ltd official said.
“Due to low visibility, 52 departures and 79 arrivals have been cancelled so far at Delhi airport,” the official said.
The northern parts of India, including Air India's primary hub, Delhi, experience low visibility due to dense fog, with the potential to have a cascading impact on flight schedules across the network.
Aviation regulator DGCA has announced December 10-February 10 next year as the official fog window during this winter.
In a related development, crisis-hit IndiGo cancelled 113 flights across its network due to disruptions caused by bad weather at Delhi airport on Tuesday.ADVERTISEMENT
Besides, the airline also said it will not operate 42 flights on Wednesday on account of bad weather at Delhi airport.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment