JHX Investor Deadline Alert: James Hardie (JHX) Class Action Lawsuit - Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Alleged Inventory Destocking And 34% Plunge December 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline Looms
|Issuer
|James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)
|Class Period
|May 20, 2025 – August 18, 2025
|Lead Plaintiff Deadline
|December 23, 2025
|Stock Drop Event
|Stock fell over 34% on August 20, 2025, after the company disclosed a 12% decline in North America sales due to customer destocking.
Next Steps for James Hardie (JHX) Investors:
Investors who purchased James Hardie stock (JHX) between May 20, 2025, and August 18, 2025, and suffered substantial losses
Alleged Inventory Deception: Investors Claim James Hardie Concealed Weak Demand
