Defi Technologies Inc. Notice Of Application Deadline For Recovery In Class Action Lawsuit Filing Deadline January 30, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in DeFi Technologies Inc. (“DeFi” or the“Company”) (NasdaqCM: DEFT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of DeFi Technologies who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

DeFi Technologies investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, on November 13, 2025, post-market, the Company announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, disclosing a nearly 20% decline in revenue, well below market expectations, and also significantly lowered its 2025 revenue forecast, from $218.6 million to approximately $116.6 million, due to“a delay in executing DeFi Alpha arbitrage opportunities previously forecasted due to the proliferation of [DAT] companies and the consolidation in digital asset price movement in the latter half of 2025.” On this news, the price of DeFi's shares fell $0.40 per share, or 27.59%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.05 per share on November 17, 2025.

The case is Linkedto Partners LLC v. DeFi Technologies Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-06637.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in DeFi Technologies and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until January 30, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

