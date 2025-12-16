Quad Conducts First Field Exercise To Boost Indo-Pacific Disaster Response

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 16, (IANS) Quad nations comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States have completed their first-ever Field Training Exercise aimed at strengthening a shared logistics network for rapid civilian disaster response across the Indo-Pacific, an official statement said Tuesday.

The exercise was conducted from December 8 to 12 at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, on the sidelines of Operation Christmas Drop, and marked an operational milestone for the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network, or IPLN, the US Department of State said.

IPLN is designed to enable participating countries to leverage shared logistics capabilities to support civilian responses to large-scale natural disasters more rapidly and efficiently across the Indo-Pacific, the State Department said.

The stated objective is to save lives, accelerate recovery efforts, and provide timely support to regional partners affected by emergencies, the statement said, adding that the field training exercise focused on improving disaster response capacity through practical, hands-on activities that tested coordination and interoperability among the four countries.

One of the key training components involved boarding a Japan Air Self-Defence Force C-130H transport aircraft, underscoring the emphasis on airlift coordination and logistics integration, the statement said.

The exercise concentrated on aligning capabilities and procedures among the partners, a step described as central to improving collective responses during humanitarian emergencies, it said

Interoperability and coordination were identified as core priorities of the training, reflecting the Quad's broader goal of supporting partners in the region during moments of acute need, it added.

Noting that the Guam-based exercise built on earlier planning efforts under the IPLN framework, the media release said that in April 2025, the Quad conducted a tabletop exercise to map out coordinated logistics responses to hypothetical disaster scenarios.

The December field exercise was intended to translate those discussions into real-world operational practice, it said.

Together, the April tabletop exercise and the December field training were presented as evidence of the Quad's commitment to strengthening practical cooperation in addressing regional challenges, it said, adding that these efforts align with their shared objective of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Future plans include exploring regular activities such as additional tabletop and field training exercises, confidence-building measures, and exchanges among subject matter experts,” the State Department said.

These steps are intended to institutionalise cooperation and ensure that shared logistics mechanisms remain effective and responsive, it added.

Observers say that the focus on disaster response reflects growing recognition among Indo-Pacific countries of the scale and frequency of natural disasters in the region, ranging from cyclones and earthquakes to floods and volcanic eruptions. By pooling logistics capabilities, the Quad aims to reduce response times and improve coordination when civilian populations require urgent assistance.

The Quad partners emphasised that the IPLN is specifically oriented toward civilian disaster response rather than military operations, and is designed to complement existing national and regional mechanisms. Support for regional partners was highlighted as a central purpose of the initiative.

The Quad, which brings together four major Indo-Pacific democracies, has steadily expanded its agenda in recent years beyond traditional security consultations to include practical cooperation in areas such as health, climate, technology and disaster resilience.

India, which has positioned itself as a first responder in the Indian Ocean region, has increasingly emphasised humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as a key element of its regional engagement. The IPLN framework aligns with New Delhi's broader efforts to enhance coordination with like-minded partners in addressing non-traditional security challenges.