BIC: Share Capital Reduction By Cancellation Of Treasury Shares

Clichy, France – December 16, 2025 - As part of the share buyback program announced by the Company on February 18, 2025, and implemented with the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of May 20, 2025, the Company has acquired 759,848 shares from February 19, 2025, to November 28, 2025, for a total of €40 million.

The Board of Directors met today and decided to reduce the Company's share capital by cancelling 759,848 treasury shares which correspond to the BIC shares purchased by the Company as part of the abovementioned buyback program. The Board of Directors delegated powers to the Chief Executive Officer, or to any other person responsible for implementation, to take all necessary measures to carry out said capital reduction. The cancellation of the shares will take effect on December 17, 2025. Consequently, Société BIC share capital will consist of 40,861,314 shares.

