Smart Fertilizers Market Manufacturers & Suppliers Company Analysis 2026-2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2026
|USD 4.06 Billion
|Revenue forecast in 2035
|USD 6.56 Billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 5.47% from 2026 to 2035
|Actual data
|2018 - 2024
|Forecast period
|2025 - 2035
|Quantitative units
|Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2026 to 2035
|Report coverage
|Revenue & Volume forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|By Product Type, By Crop Type, By Application Method, By End-Use Sector, By Region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Brazil; Argentina; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; France; China; Japan; South Korea; Saudi Arabia; South Africa
|Key companies profiled
|BASF SE; Nutrien Ltd.; ICL Group; Haifa Chemicals; Yara International; Dakota; The Mosaic Company; Haifa Group; K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Private Industry Investments for Smart Fertilizers:Yara International ASA: A Norwegian chemical company focused on crop nutrition and precision farming to boost agricultural output and environmental responsibility. Nutrien Ltd.: The largest potash producer globally and a key provider of nitrogen and phosphate, offering complete crop input options through its international system. The Mosaic Company: A major producer and seller of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients, supplying essential NPK products for improved efficiency. BASF SE: This German chemical company provides specialized micronutrient and crop protection products, using extensive global R&D to advance agricultural output and environmental friendliness. Coromandel International Ltd.: An Indian company manufacturing organic fertilizers, unique nutrients, and bio-pesticides, with a significant emphasis on R&D and a substantial agri-retail presence in India.
What Are the Major Trends in The Smart Fertilizers Market?
- Growing integration of artificial intelligence and advanced analytical tools to optimise nutrient release and decision-making in fertilizer solutions. Increasing focus on climate-adaptive release mechanisms that adjust nutrient delivery in response to environmental conditions. Emergence of microbial-triggered nutrient release fertilizers that respond to biological activity in soil for improved efficiency. Expansion from traditional controlled release products to intelligent systems using sensors, nanotechnology, and responsive coatings. Rising adoption of precision farming practices that combine smart fertilizers with digital agriculture technologies.
How Does AI Influence the Growth of the Smart Fertilizers Industry in 2025?
Artificial intelligence is shaping the smart fertilizers landscape by enabling precision nutrient management through real time data analysis from soil sensors, weather conditions, and crop health indicators, which helps determine the exact amount and timing of fertilizer application needed for optimal plant growth, reduces waste and environmental impact, and supports more efficient and sustainable farming practices, this enhanced precision and decision making capability encourages wider adoption of smart fertilization technologies and contributes to the overall expansion of the smart fertilizers industry.
Market Opportunity
Can Sustainable Farming Drive Smart Fertilizer Adoption?
Smart fertilizers create an opportunity to support sustainable agriculture by improving nutrient efficiency and reducing environmental stress on soil and water systems. Their ability to align nutrient release with plant needs encourages eco-friendly farming practices and long-term soil health.
Can Advanced Technologies Improve Fertilizer Efficiency?
The integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensors, and nanotechnology opens opportunities for smarter nutrient delivery and better crop management. These innovations help farmers optimise fertilizer use while minimising losses and environmental impact.
Smart Fertilizers Market Segmentation Insights
Why Controlled-Release Fertilizers Segment Dominated the Smart Fertilizers Market in 2025?
The controlled-release fertilizers (CRF) segment dominated the market as these products are designed to release nutrients gradually in response to soil and environmental conditions, which supports efficient nutrient uptake and minimizes losses caused by leaching or volatilisation. Farmers increasingly favour controlled release formulations because they help improve crop productivity while reducing the frequency of fertilizer application, making them suitable for large-scale agricultural operations.
The nano-fertilizers segment is expected to expand rapidly as advancements in nanotechnology enable precise nutrient delivery at the cellular level, improving nutrient absorption efficiency in crops. These fertilizers help reduce nutrient wastage and environmental impact while supporting better crop performance under diverse soil conditions. The growing emphasis on precision agriculture and innovative farming inputs has increased interest in Nano-based formulations, particularly among technologically progressive farming systems.
Crop Type Insights:
Which Crop Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Smart Fertilizers Market in 2025?
The grains and cereals segment dominated the market due to the extensive cultivation of staple crops that require consistent and efficient nutrient management to maintain yield stability. Smart fertilizers are increasingly used in cereal farming to support soil fertility and optimise nutrient availability throughout the crop growth cycle. The large cultivation area associated with grains and cereals makes efficiency and sustainability critical, encouraging the adoption of advanced fertilizer solutions.
The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to witness rapid growth as growers focus on improving crop quality, yield consistency, and nutrient efficiency. Smart fertilizers support precise nutrient control, which is essential for high-value horticulture crops that are sensitive to nutrient imbalance. The increasing demand for fresh produce and protected cultivation practices has further encouraged the use of advanced fertilisation technologies in this segment. These factors collectively contribute to the accelerating adoption of smart fertilizers in fruit and vegetable cultivation.
Application Type Insights:
How Soil Application Segment Lead the Smart Fertilizers Market In 2025?
The soil application segment led the market because it allows nutrients to be delivered directly to the root zone, assuring steady availability over time. This method supports effective nutrient absorption while improving soil structure and microbial activity. Soil application remains widely used due to its compatibility with existing farming practices and its suitability for a broad range of crops. The integration of smart formulations into traditional soil application methods has strengthened its continued relevance.
The fertigation segment is expected to expand as it combines irrigation and fertilisation into a single, efficient system that enhances nutrient precision and water use efficiency. This approach supports controlled nutrient delivery and reduces operational inefficiencies, making it attractive for modern and intensive farming systems.
End Use Insights:
Which End-use Segment Leads the Smart Fertilizers Market?
The agriculture segment dominated the market as these products are increasingly integrated into conventional and modern farming systems to enhance productivity and sustainability. Smart fertilizers help address challenges related to soil degradation and inefficient nutrient use in large-scale agricultural operations. Their adaptability across diverse crop types and farming conditions has reinforced their importance in agricultural applications. Continued emphasis on sustainable food production further supports this segment.
The greenhouses and controlled environment agriculture segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing adoption of precision input management in protected cultivation systems. Smart fertilizers support controlled nutrient delivery that aligns with the regulated growing conditions of greenhouses, improving crop performance and resource efficiency. The rising focus on year-round production and high-quality yields has accelerated the use of advanced fertilisation technologies in controlled environments.
Regional Insights
Why Is Asia Pacific Dominating the Smart Fertilizers Market?
The Asia Pacific smart fertilizers market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2026 to 2035.
The Asia Pacific holds a leading position in the market, driven by its large agricultural landscape, growing adoption of modern farming practices, and strong government support for agricultural innovation and soil health improvement, which together have increased the uptake of advanced fertilisation solutions across the region.
The extensive cultivation of staple crops and the need to boost productivity while managing environmental impact have made smart fertilizers more attractive to farmers throughout the Asia Pacific, reinforcing the region's dominant role in the global market.
China Smart Fertilizers Market Trends
Within the Asia Pacific, China stands out as a major contributor to smart fertilizer demand due to rapid greenhouse gas expansion, substantial investment in agricultural technologies, and widespread adoption of advanced nutrient management methods. These factors have helped Chinese farmers integrate smart fertilisation approaches into large-scale grain and vegetable production more readily than in many other markets.
Why is Europe the Fastest-Growing Region?
Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market due to a pronounced shift toward environmentally friendly and sustainable farming practices that emphasize reducing nitrogen emissions and improving soil health, framers across European countries are increasingly seeking advanced fertilizer solutions that align with strict environmental policies and sustainability goals, prompting greater interest in smart nutrients that support precision nutrient management while mitigating ecological impact.
Germany Smart Fertilizers Market Trends
Within the broader European smart fertilizers landscape, Germany emerges as a prominent country due to its strong emphasis on precision agriculture, robust research efforts in nutrient-efficient solutions, and widespread use of digital farming tools such as soil mapping and advanced sensors that complement smart nutrient solutions, positioning the country as a key market within the European region's growth trajectory.
Top Companies in the Smart Fertilizers Market & Their Offerings:
- EuroChem Group AG: Offers inhibited fertilizers like ENTEC® and UTEC® to improve nitrogen efficiency and reduce emissions. K+S AG: Focuses on specialty water-soluble fertilizers under the solufamily® and KALISOP® ranges from natural sources. ICL Group Ltd.: Features pioneering controlled-release technology with Osmocote and the biodegradable eqo.s coating. The Mosaic Company: Provides premium balanced crop nutrition products like MicroEssentials®, which integrate multiple nutrients into every granule for uniform distribution. CF Industries Holdings, Inc: Emphasizes the development of low-carbon and green ammonia for more sustainable nitrogen-based nutrient solutions. Yara International ASA: Delivers a wide range of specialty nutrients and digital farming tools, including its high-efficiency YaraBela and YaraLiva series. Nutrien Ltd: Offers integrated crop solutions including high-performance ESN® (Environmentally Smart Nitrogen), a polymer-coated urea for controlled release. Coromandel International Limited: Offers a diverse portfolio of specialty nutrients and unique "GroPlus" formulations tailored for specific regional needs. BASF SE: Supplies advanced chemical additives for fertilizers, such as the nitrification inhibitor Vibelsol® and urease inhibitor Limus®, to minimize nitrogen loss. Bayer CropScience AG: Integrates digital agronomy with nutrient management, focusing on optimizing fertilizer use through precision platforms like Climate FieldView. COMPO EXPERT GmbH: Specializes in high-quality specialty fertilizers including NovaTec® (with nitrification inhibitors) and Basacote® (controlled-release). Adama Ltd. (part of Syngenta Group): Provides integrated crop protection and nutrition solutions, focusing on biostimulants and specialty nutrients. Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co., Ltd.: A major Chinese producer of compound fertilizers and slow-release technologies to improve nutrient utilization. Koch Industries (Koch Fertilizer, LLC): Markets advanced efficiency products like SUPERU® and ANVOL® which utilize dual inhibitors to protect nitrogen from loss. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC): Produces specialized water-soluble fertilizers and fortified fertilizers like Zincated Urea. Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO): Revolutionized the industry with its high-efficiency Nano Urea and Nano DAP liquid fertilizers. SQM S.A.: A global leader in specialty plant nutrition, providing premium potassium nitrate and water-soluble blends for fertigation systems. Haifa Group: Known for its Multi-KTM potassium nitrate and MulticoteTM controlled-release fertilizers for precision horticulture. Sinofert Holdings Limited: Focuses on high-efficiency, sustainable fertilizers through extensive R&D and distribution networks within China. Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC: Offers a specialized line of AGRI-FLO® liquid nutrients and CoRoN® controlled-release foliar nitrogen for enhanced crop performance.
Smart Fertilizers Market Top Key Companies:
Recent Developments
- In October 2025, Guyana's agriculture sector introduced the country's first nanotechnology fertilizer, promising more efficient nutrient delivery and potentially higher yields with less input. The product was officially launched at the Burma Rice Research Station, making a key step toward modernizing local farming practices. In March 2025, ARB IOT Group unveiled an advanced AI-powered Smart AI Robot fertilizer system designed to automate and optimize fertilization in agriculture. This precision technology uses real-time soil data and machine learning to reduce fertilizer waste, enhance nutrient delivery, and support sustainable crop production across diverse plantations. In April 2024, Nitricity Inc. launched its first tonnage field test of locally-produced liquid calcium nitrate in Madera County, California, partnering with Olam Food Ingredients, Elemental Excelerator, and the Madera/Chowchilla RCD to scale climate-smart nitrogen fertilizer production.
Smart Fertilizers Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Smart Fertilizers Market
By Product Type
- Controlled-Release Fertilizers (CRF) Slow-Release Fertilizers (SRF) Stabilized Fertilizers
- Urease Inhibitors Nitrification Inhibitors
- Nano-Urea Nano-Micronutrients Other Nano-Formulations
- Suspensions Solutions
- Nitrogen-Fixing Bio-Fertilizers Phosphate-Solubilizing Bio-Fertilizers Potassium-Mobilizing Bio-Fertilizers
- Polymer-Coated Fertilizers (PCFs) Sulfur-Coated Fertilizers (SCFs) Polymer-Sulfur Coated Fertilizers (PCSFs) Other Coated Types
- Zinc Boron Manganese Iron Others (Copper, Molybdenum, etc.)
By Crop Type
- Grains and Cereals
- Rice Wheat Maize/Corn Others (Barley, Oats, etc.)
- High-Value Fruits Root Vegetables Leafy Vegetables Others
- Soybeans Groundnut Canola/Rapeseed Others
- Cotton Sugarcane Plantation Crops (Tea, Coffee, Rubber) Others
By Application Method
- Soil Application (Broadcasting, Banding) Foliar Application Fertigation (Drip, Sprinkler) Seed Treatment Other Methods (Side-Dressing, Top-Dressing)
By End-Use Sector
- Agriculture (Open Field Farming) Horticulture and Floriculture Greenhouses and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Residential/Home Gardening and Landscaping Sports Turf and Golf Courses
By Regional
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
