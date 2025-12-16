Saruja Sees Tenfold Growth In Daily Orders Through Keeta Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Saruja, a beloved Riyadh grill destination that began in 2015 as a neighborhood butcher shop, saw its daily digital orders grow to ten times their previous volume after partnering with Keeta. Choosing Keeta as its first delivery platform, Saruja leveraged a strategic, data-driven approach to scale rapidly while maintaining the quality and experience that customers trust.

The growth was achieved by optimizing Saruja's digital menu, refining the customer journey, and using insights from ratings and behavior patterns to guide service improvements and product development. This collaboration also enabled Saruja to reach new customer segments and unlock additional revenue streams, reinforcing its position in Riyadh's competitive food scene.

“In selecting Keeta as our first digital platform, we wanted a partner that could help us scale effectively while preserving the authenticity and quality that our customers expect,” said Basel Darwish Barakat, Saruja CEO.“The team's insights, tools, and marketing support allowed us to grow faster than we imagined and connect with a broader audience.”

In addition to driving immediate sales growth, the partnership helped Saruja build a stronger digital foundation for long-term scalability. By integrating operational intelligence and targeted promotional strategies, Saruja gained the tools and insights needed to continuously adapt to customer demand, plan new menu offerings, and strengthen its overall brand presence in the digital marketplace.

“The success of our collaboration with Saruja highlights the power of data-driven digital partnerships,” said Ashley Wang, General Manager of Keeta Middle East.“We are committed to helping Saudi brands unlock new revenue streams, reach more customers, and thrive in the digital food ecosystem.”

The results highlight Keeta's role in helping established Saudi brands strengthen their digital presence and tap into new markets through operational intelligence, marketing support, and access to a large, engaged customer base.