Ensemble Recognized As A Leader In IDC Marketscape For U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Service Solutions

Cincinnati, OH, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation's leading revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, announces its inclusion in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Service Solutions 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52987225, December 2025).

Ensemble is a trusted leader in end-to-end revenue cycle management, serving hundreds of hospitals nationwide and managing more than $46 billion in net patient revenue.

By integrating certified operators, data-rich intelligence and enterprise AI, Ensemble oversees the entire revenue cycle - people, process and technology from patient engagement to account resolution - with precision, transparency, and accountability, enabling health systems to prioritize better patient outcomes in their communities.

“To ultimately benefit patients, health systems and communities, we have to solve the hard challenge, which is how do you reduce friction and make it easier to access care?” said Judson Ivy, Ensemble's founder and CEO.“We blend specialized talent, the right technology and operational excellence to improve the patient experience and set new standards for innovation in healthcare.”

Powered by more than two petabytes of longitudinal data and 80 million claims processed each year, Ensemble's scale delivers unmatched insight and precision - facilitating stronger decision making, accelerating cash flow, reducing denials and elevating patient financial engagement.

Ensemble has received multiple HFMA MAP Awards for revenue cycle excellence on behalf of its clients and is ranked Best in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing for its ability to deliver consistent financial results, elevate the patient experience and provide outstanding customer service. In 2025 alone, seven new health systems selected Ensemble as their end-to-end revenue cycle partner, drawn by deep domain expertise, a powerful data foundation, and a proven track record of measurable performance.

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for more than 30 health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.



About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

