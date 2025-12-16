Alpine Banks Of Colorado Announces Appointment Of Glen Jammaron As CEO And Chairman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced that Glen Jammaron has been appointed as chief executive officer and chairman for Alpine Banks of Colorado and its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpine Bank. Jammaron succeeds J. Robert“Bob” Young, who founded Alpine Bank and served as its chairman for 53 years. Young passed away on December 11, 2025. “I am honored to continue the incredible legacy that Bob built for Alpine Bank,” noted Jammaron.“We anticipate that our focus will remain on serving Colorado communities as an independent, employee-owned bank founded on trust and exceptional service.” Jammaron has been with Alpine Bank for 40 years, most recently serving as president and vice chairman. With his decades of leadership and deep commitment to the bank's mission, he looks forward to continuing Young's vision of community banking in Colorado which has benefited our customers, communities and employees. About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Bank of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.8 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services across Colorado's Western Slope, mountains and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating-meaning it has earned a superior performance classification-from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B voting common stock trade under the symbol“ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at *Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

Contacts: Glen Jammaron Mike Burns Alan Sandberg CEO and Chairman Chief Financial Officer Head of Marketing Alpine Banks of Colorado Alpine Bank Alpine Bank

