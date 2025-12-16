Secai's Voxira Becomes The First Medical AI Voice Agent Certified By The Quebec Ministry Of Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secai has announced that its autonomous AI Voice agent, Voxira, has officially been recognized as the, maintaining TGV certification since August 2025. This milestone positions Voxira as a standard for public and private healthcare clinics across Quebec.

This certification validates that Voxira meets the highest standards required by provincial authorities for system reliability, data governance, and information security. It also confirms that medical clinics, FMGs, and public health institutions can deploy the system without regulatory roadblocks, leading the way for AI-driven voice automation.

“This is a historic moment not only for Secai, but for healthcare digitization across Quebec,” said Dr Ragui Ibrahim, President & CEO of Secai.“Becoming the first AI voice agent approved by the Ministry of Health demonstrates that advanced automation can be deployed responsibly, securely, and at scale. Quebec now has a pathway to modernize patient access, reduce administrative workload, and improve the care experience.”

Already in active deployment across both Canadian and U.S. clinics, Voxira handles real-time phone interactions with patients using natural human-like voice and advanced reasoning. The AI agent manages:



Appointment booking & schedule modification

FAQ, inquiries and messages

Call overflow management 24/7 multilingual patient interaction (43+ languages)



With TGV certification, Voxira is now the only solution approved for EMR connectivity in Quebec, enabling direct integration across FMGs, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and telemedicine providers.“Administrative shortage is the greatest bottleneck to care access today,” Dr. Ibrahim added.“By certifying Voxira, Quebec is sending a clear message: AI is now a critical operational component in modern healthcare.”

Voxira was engineered to exceed government-level protections for PHI encryption, role-based access control, audit logging and secure EMR connectivity. The platform is fully HIPAA-compliant with enterprise-grade security protocols and also meets the stringent data privacy requirements of Canada's PIPEDA.

About Secai

Secai is a Montreal-based AI company focused on closing the gap between advanced technology and daily clinical practice. Its tools are built for practical, reliable use, helping clinics run smoothly and giving patients faster, easier access to care. The growing Secai ecosystem includes Voxira and and supports medical practices across North America, for an improved patient experience.

Media Contact

