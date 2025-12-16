Progress Software Makes Its Debut In Digital Experience Platform Evaluation By Independent Research Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company earns recognition among top digital experience platforms in the market

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) today announced its inclusion as one of nine vendors in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 20251, marking its debut in this influential analyst report. Progress sees this recognition as a reflection of its growing influence in the digital experience platform (DXP) market and its commitment to delivering secure, scalable, personalized and dynamically generated digital experiences through trusted AI.

According to the Forrester report,“Progress is an ideal fit for midsize, multibrand organizations that manage dozens of microsites and portals for different audiences, such as banks, governments, manufacturers, and event producers.” The report notes that“Customers praise Progress for its ease of use, low-code flexibility, and ability to support multisite management and personalization across complex digital estates,” and states that“Progress made quick work of integrating its Nuclia acquisition into its platform, resulting in an excellent search capability.”

“At FAO, reaching diverse audiences with timely, relevant information is mission‐critical,” said Giorgio Lanzarone, Information Technology Officer, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).“Sitefinity's dynamically generated experiences brings adaptive, AI‐driven experiences that tailor content to each visitor's context while preserving the governance our teams need. It would help us deepen engagement globally and do so responsibly at scale.”

Progress earned the highest score possible (5.0) in the Search criterion, powered by Progress® Agentic RAG. This AI-native capability combines retrieval-augmented generation with real-time content assembly, transforming static websites into dynamic, trusted answer engines that assemble hyper-personalized experiences on the fly. By dynamically orchestrating content and context, Agentic RAG ensures every interaction is relevant, verified and tailored to individual user intent.

“To us, this recognition in the Forrester Wave is an acknowledgement of our strong capabilities for helping our customers deliver AI-powered, dynamically generated digital experiences,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Progress Software.“We are committed to providing organizations with the most modern tools to help them succeed as customer expectations evolve rapidly in a digital world dominated by AI.”

Progress' Digital Experience (DX) portfolio, which includes Progress® Sitefinity®, empowers organizations to rapidly build and deliver expansive digital experiences across websites, portals and applications, driving customer acquisition, retention and competitive success. With the integration of Agentic RAG, Progress has evolved its offering into a generative, adaptive digital experience platform that unlocks siloed content, delivers trusted answers and dynamically assembles experiences tailored to user intent across channels. The result: organizations accelerate innovation, reduce complexity and deliver measurable business outcomes through secure, AI-driven personalization at scale.

For a complimentary copy of The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2025 report, click here.

1 Forrester,“The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2025,” Joe Cicman, November 19, 2025