Influmetrix Announces Launch Of Iola AI Predictive Marketing Assistant For Unified ROI Attribution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Influmetrix, the unified marketing attribution platform, today announced the launch of Iola AI, a predictive marketing assistant designed to eliminate guesswork and ensure every marketing dollar generates a measurable return. The new feature moves marketers beyond historical reporting, providing data-backed forecasts on optimal posting times, high-ROI influencer selection, and content strategy.

“For too long, marketing analytics has been a rearview mirror, telling you what already happened,” says Melissa Jade Mitchell Ph.D. CTO of Influmetrix.“We built Iola to give marketers a GPS. Instead of spending $1,000 on an influencer only to discover they failed, Iola predicts which one will drive the highest revenue before you commit. We are turning marketing from a cost center into a predictable revenue engine.”

The Predictive Advantage: Iola AI

Traditional analytics reports that last week's TikTok generated X views. Iola predicts that next week's TikTok post should be scheduled for a specific day and time to achieve a Y% increase in sales.

Iola is powered by the Influmetrix platform, which connects every touchpoint-from social media posts and blog content to in-person sales events, directly to the conversion data. This unified view provides the AI with the complete picture necessary for accurate sales forecasting.

Key Features of the Iola AI Platform:

Predictive ROI: Iola analyzes historical campaign data (social, content, event data) to forecast the revenue potential of future campaigns.

Optimized Scheduling: Provides the exact day and time to post content to maximize sales conversion, not just engagement.

Unified Tracking: The core platform tracks multiple marketing channels to provide precise marketing attribution.

Case Study Snapshot: In early testing, brands using Iola were able to confidently select smaller, highly engaged influencers over larger 'star' accounts, resulting in an average revenue increase of 45% per campaign by focusing on conversion efficiency rather than raw reach.

The Iola AI Assistant is now live and included in the Growth ($149/mo) and Scale ($349/mo) plans on the main Influmetrix platform.

How to Get Started

Interested marketers can learn more and Start Tracking Revenue with a 30-day free trial.

About Influmetrix:

Influmetrix is a multi-channel marketing attribution platform that provides clear, unified visibility into revenue generated by social media, influencer partnerships, content marketing, and offline sales activities.