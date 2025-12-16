Gelteq Furthers Asia Presence Through Partnership With Hong Kong Flag Football Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Combines Growing International Interest in Gelteq's Sports Science Technology with Rising Interest in Flag Football Ahead of 2028 Summer Olympic Games Debut in Los Angeles

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq” or the“Company”), a clinical and science-based company specialising in gel-based oral delivery solutions, today announced a new partnership with the Hong Kong Flag Football Program. The partnership will integrate Gelteq's advanced hydration and sports performance formulations into the training and competition programs of the region's men's, women's, and youth national teams.

The initiative underscores the increasing interest in high-performance programs throughout the region and builds on the recently announced China-focused sales agreement with Shenzhen Mana Health Management Co. Ltd., which includes minimum annual order commitments totalling at least USD $1.3 million in revenue over the term of the agreement.

Together, these developments demonstrate the increasing commercial adoption of Gelteq's proprietary delivery technology across both sports and wellness applications as demand continues to grow across Southeast Asia for convenient, research-driven products that enhance athlete hydration, energy stability and recovery.

Hong Kong's national teams recently recorded milestone successes at the Asia and Oceania Flag Football Intercontinental Championship, where all three teams secured their first official international victories and represent an important step in the development of American football in the region.

“This collaboration showcases the versatility of our gel-based platform and reinforces our commitment to improving athlete performance through science-driven innovation,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq.“Flag football is expanding rapidly ahead of its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, and we are proud to support Hong Kong's athletes as they build competitive momentum in Asia.”

Supporting a High-Growth Global Sport

Flag football is one of the fastest-growing team sports internationally, driven by its accessibility, low-contact format, and strong youth and adult participation. Growth in the region is supported by increased investment in sports science and high-performance preparation.

Gelteq's gel based formulations are designed to support athletes manage hydration, energy regulation, and recovery through a portable, easy-to-administer format. The Company's technology is already utilised by elite and professional programs across Australia and Asia, including league-wide adoption within the Professional Pickleball Association's PPA Tour Australia.

“Our platform delivers measurable benefits in environments where athletes need convenience, consistency, and reliable performance support,” Mr. Givoni added.“The Hong Kong partnership demonstrates how our technology can be integrated across national programs and scaled to support both elite and developmental squads.”

Gelteq continues to evaluate additional opportunities across the region as the Company expands its sports product portfolio and advances commercial discussions focused on its proprietary gel-based platform.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq Limited is a biotechnology company that has developed a novel drug delivery platform in an ingestible gel form. Gelteq specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of gel products for licensed partners across pharmaceutical, consumer health and animal health markets. The proprietary formulation technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug and nutrient delivery by enhancing bioavailability, improving patient compliance, and enabling precise dosing.