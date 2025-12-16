Cycurion Debuts On MSSP Alert's 2025 Top 250 Mssps List, Ranking No. 116 And Earning Top-Tier Industry Recognition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the“Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity and AI-driven solutions, today announced its selection to the 2025 MSSP 250 ranking. The Company now stands among the world's top leading managed security services providers, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. Cycurion earned a placement in the top 50%, debuting at No. 116. This marks the Company's first year being evaluated for this prestigious ranking of global cybersecurity leaders.

The annual MSSP 250 ranking assesses organizations on a range of performance and industry criteria, including:



Annual recurring revenue

Profitability

Business growth rate

Cybersecurity professional headcount

Breadth and maturity of managed security services

MSSP Alert's editorial assessment of MSSPs worldwide Third-party industry recognitions (e.g., Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Canalys)



The complete 2025 MSSP 250 list is available here:

“We are thrilled to be recognized on the 2025 MSSP 250 list. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions and exceptional customer service,” said Kevin Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Cycurion.“As cyber threats continue to accelerate in scale and sophistication, we remain focused on staying ahead of adversaries with our flagship Cyber Shield platform and protecting what matters most to our clients, while supporting continued growth and expansion as we move into 2026.”

“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Cycurion on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.“The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are, what we believe, the best of the best.”

MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future. More info:

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events, we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Learn more at

