DP World's $1 Million, Multi-Year Investment In St. Paul's Foundation Advances Patient Care Across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is reinforcing its long-standing support for health care in British Columbia as it enters the final phase of a seven-year, CAD$1 million investment in St. Paul's Foundation. Since 2019, DP World has been contributing to the transformation of care at the new St. Paul's Hospital – an integrated, state-of-the-art academic health campus currently under development in Vancouver – and continues to deliver on this commitment through 2026.

Half of DP World's multi-year gift supports the Campaign for the New St. Paul's, helping build a modern facility that will redefine emergency medicine, heart and lung care, kidney care, maternity services, surgical innovation, and mental health and addictions treatment. The remaining portion contributes to the Foundation's Greatest Needs Fund, enabling flexible, high-impact support for patient care, medical research, and education across Providence Health Care.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“St. Paul's Foundation plays an essential role in advancing world-class care for British Columbians. DP World is proud to continue supporting a project that will deliver life-changing services for patients and families across the province. Investing in the health of our communities is investing in their future, and we remain dedicated to contributing to meaningful, lasting impact.”

Support for Essential Programs and Community Impact

DP World's partnership with St. Paul's Foundation extends beyond financial support. The company is a recurring sponsor of the Foundation's flagship Lights of Hope campaign, which raises funds for urgently needed patient programs and medical equipment. Employees across DP World in Canada regularly participate in volunteer activities and community engagement hosted by the Foundation.

The company's ongoing contribution continues to fuel innovative research, clinical advancements, and the development of next-generation medical talent – strengthening care for the hundreds of thousands of patients served annually across British Columbia.

Ongoing Commitment to Community Well-Being

DP World in Canada's continued investment in the new St. Paul's Hospital aligns with the company's global “Our World, Our Future” approach to community stewardship, which prioritizes health, education, and environmental resilience. As the new hospital moves closer to completion, DP World remains committed to supporting initiatives that expand access to high-quality care and improve outcomes for patients and families.

