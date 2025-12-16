Events Remain The Strongest Revenue Engine: 77% Of Nonprofits Met Or Exceeded Their Event Fundraising Goals In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bonterra releases 2026 Fundraising Outlook Report, revealing how events, ambassadors, and AI are reshaping the future of nonprofit fundraising

Austin, TX, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year marked by economic uncertainty, federal funding loss, and growing pressure on fundraising teams, one finding stands out: events are still delivering. Bonterra, the leader in social impact technology, today released its 2026 Fundraising Outlook Report, developed in partnership with OneCause, its award-winning auction and event fundraising product. Drawing insight from 1,273 nonprofit professionals, the study reveals how fundraisers are turning to events, the potential of empowered supporters, and emerging AI capabilities to stabilize revenue and strengthen donor connection in the year ahead.

“This year's findings reveal a sector adapting quickly to shifting donor expectations and funding realities,” said Scott Brighton, CEO at Bonterra.“Fundraisers are meeting these challenges with creativity, data-informed decision making, and a renewed focus on relationships. They're leaning into the channels and technologies that deepen connection – like events, community engagement, and AI – to build more stable and sustainable paths forward.”

The data reinforces that story across several major themes:

Events Continue to Anchor Fundraising Success

Despite volatility across the sector, events stood out as a consistent bright spot. Of the 97% of nonprofits who held an event in 2025, 77% met or exceeded their event fundraising goals, with nonprofits who hosted exclusively in-person or a mix of in-person, virtual, and/or hybrid events delivering the strongest returns.

Nonprofits that did not host events saw significantly weaker results: 46% fell short of fundraising targets. The data underscores a clear pattern: events continue to anchor fundraising success by driving both revenue and donor engagement.

Funding Loss Is Driving Nonprofits Back to Their Most Reliable Revenue Sources

While nonprofits continue to adapt, financial strain remains a defining theme – 60% of respondents report being challenged by a sudden or significant loss of external funding, including government grants and contract changes. Concern is widespread: 90% expect these challenges to persist into 2026.

To fill these gaps, nonprofits are turning toward the most proven, dependable revenue streams:



Fundraising events ( 24% )

Corporate sponsorships ( 23% )

Major gifts and planned giving ( 22% ) Online giving campaigns ( 18% )

Given events' consistently strong performance and donor-engagement value, their role as a revenue stabilizer is expected to grow even further in the coming year.

Donor Challenges Are Reshaping Fundraising Priorities

Nonprofits entered 2025 facing heightened donor expectations, rapid shifts in attention, and increased competition for engagement. The top challenges include donor engagement, donor fatigue, and recurring giving. These pressures are driving a renewed focus on donor loyalty, deeper stewardship, and relationship-building.

These pressures are shaping priorities for the year ahead:



97% list donor acquisition as a top priority

96% will prioritize donor retention 95% aim to increase revenue from existing campaigns

Events, with their built-in connection and immediacy, remain a powerful solution to donor fatigue and a catalyst for deeper, more sustained donor relationships.

Event Ambassador Fundraising: A High-Potential Channel

As fundraising teams operate under the strain of limited capacity, supporters are becoming an increasingly important extension of nonprofit reach.



6 in 10 nonprofits have asked supporters to fundraise around events

Only 11% say those efforts are very effective An overwhelming 96% say it is important to leverage supporters more effectively

This gap between enthusiasm and effectiveness points to the need for more structured, scalable supporter engagement models to transform these efforts into consistent, predictable growth engines. As the report notes, event ambassador fundraising gives supporters clear roles, tools, and influence tracking, creating a more reliable and repeatable way to drive attendance, giving, and outreach.

AI Adoption Accelerates, Boosting Capacity and Confidence

Nonprofits made significant gains in AI fluency and usage this year. Working knowledge of AI jumped from 24% to 38%, and adoption grew across several core activities:



56% now use AI for copywriting tasks 48% use AI for fundraising activities, such as event planning and donor communication workflows

Belief in AI's impact is increasing as well, with 68% of nonprofits saying AI will greatly benefit them and 56% saying it will directly impact their fundraising. Together, these shifts mark a turning point: nonprofits are moving from experimentation into practical application, especially in areas where AI can save time and increase personalization.

A Roadmap for the Year Ahead

The 2026 Fundraising Outlook Report offers social good leaders a data-backed path forward in a turbulent environment, highlighting where nonprofits are finding success today and where new opportunities for innovation lie.

Download the full report for more insights and practical tips.

About Bonterra

Bonterra is the only solutions network built to connect nonprofits and funders across the social good ecosystem. Supporting more than 180,000 organizations and facilitating over $28 billion in annual giving, we help nonprofits, volunteers, funders, corporate partners, and public agencies turn data into action and amplify impact. With trusted platforms, ethical AI, and advanced innovation at our core, Bonterra is powering the next era of good.

