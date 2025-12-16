Bynder Expands AI Agent Capabilities To Empower Brands To Scale Creative Freedom With Intelligent Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise DAM, is expanding its agentic AI capabilities with the launch of its Compliance Agent to help global teams deliver brand compliant high-performing content at scale.

The explosion of AI-generated content is outpacing traditional brand control, reshaping how brands manage their identity online. Bynder's Compliance Agent expands the existing portfolio of agents that are already driving business results for global brands. The new agent is able to audit assets across a brand's extensive DAM library against brand and legal guidelines so assets in the DAM are always on brand and compliant with industry and market regulations.

The agent keeps every piece of your content on-brand, compliant, and consistent - no matter the market, channel, or partner, or how many assets you have. This agent delivers measurable impact across the entire content lifecycle - catching off-brand colors and incorrect logos, enforcing regulatory standards by flagging weapons, drugs, hate symbols, or offensive imagery, and ensuring industry-specific compliance like alcohol guidelines - closed bottles, no minors, and mandatory“drink responsibly” messaging. These use cases are just a few of many, but the agent is always on, and built to protect your brand at scale with human-in-the-loop oversight.

The agent is built-in within the DAM, and once an asset is uploaded to the DAM, it combines automation with human judgment to ensure brand-safe content. It joins Bynder's existing agent suite which includes the transformation, enrichment and governance agents.

Dominique LeBlond, Chief Product Officer at Bynder, comments:“Bynder's Compliance Agent is the intelligence layer where creativity and control can coexist. Our technology drives customer value by de-risking AI adoption, preventing generative AI from creating off-brand, non-compliant, or legally risky content. It drives operational efficiency and costly manual checks, as well as elevating brand governance, and empowers content velocity - embedding automated, context-aware compliance checks directly into the creative workflow, allowing brands to deliver compliant and high-performing content at the pace of AI.”

Human led and AI powered, Bynder's agentic innovation and advanced AI capabilities are setting a new standard in DAM, helping brands automate content governance, ensure compliance, and scale creative operations. With AI and agentic technology layered into its DAM foundation, Bynder continues to serve as the system of record for content at global scale. The platform dynamically adapts and distributes assets across every channel, stays fully aligned with brand guidelines, and connects seamlessly through 145+ integrations.

Bynder has once again been recognized by industry analysts and named a Leader in the November 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Asset Management, recognized for both its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Bynder continues to raise the bar in the industry by remaining in the Leadership Quadrant, recognized for its agentic capabilities, content distribution and delivery, depth of integrations, and implementation strength across complex, multi-brand environments.

Gartner also highlighted Bynder's streamlined onboarding, configuration guidance, and proven blueprints - accelerating implementation, reducing setup time, and driving rapid adoption.

This accolade reaffirms Bynder's commitment to providing customers with the most powerful and intuitive DAM platform, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and a customer-centric approach..

For more information on Bynder's Agentic platform, please visit: .

Contact:

Max Borges Agency for Bynder

...