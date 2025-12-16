Puresky Energy Announces The Operational Launch Of The Canandaigua Solar Farm In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CANANDAIGUA, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureSky Energy (PureSky), a leader in sustainable energy solutions and independent power producer, announced today that one of their New York solar projects, Canandaigua NY Solar, has reached commercial operation. The 4.6 MWdc solar project is prioritizing delivering energy savings and renewable energy to five local businesses, supporting the regional economy with the freedom to choose the lower cost, clean energy option.

Canandaigua NY Solar



Location: Canandaigua, NY

Size: 4,619 kW DC

Solar Panels: 8,476 high-efficiency units

Estimated Annual Generation: 6,623,646 kWh.

Estimated Homes Powered Annually: 927

Estimated Annual CO2 Reduction: 9,810,793 lbs. Estimated 30-Year Customer Savings: $ 2,073,172



"We are thrilled to serve local businesses with lower cost electricity within the RG&E utility region. They are able to cut overhead costs while supporting the development of healthier energy in their local community,” says Nicholas Topping, Vice President of Community Solar at PureSky Energy.“Our shared solar projects promote sustainable, energy development that delivers energy choice and measurable impact on the communities where they are located.”

Shared solar projects like Canandaigua NY Solar support energy independence for local communities, while driving economic benefits. Beyond the lower cost electricity for local businesses, the solar project provides tax revenue to the local town as well as creates jobs for residents. With distributed shared solar, the economic impact is delivered in the rural places where they bring outsized impact.

As the need for energy grows across the country, low-cost sustainable energy from renewable sources plays a key to building a resilient grid that delivers reliability and a competitive economy. Innovative energy sources such as solar give communities energy choice and the option for sustainable growth. For more information about Canandaigua NY Solar or PureSky Energy's initiatives, please visit our website: Canandaigua NY Solar.

PureSky is committed to the New York market and has additional anchor capacity available in community solar projects. Corporations, municipalities, organizations, and institutions interested in learning more about becoming project anchors should contact ....

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 241 MW across 52 sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company's mission is to make clean energy accessible and affordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

