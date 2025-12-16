Alphaton Capital Corp Announces Historic Strategic $30 Million Investment In Anduril Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AlphaTON Becomes the First Public Company to Hold the Defense Technology Leader's Equity in Treasury Reserves, With Plans to Launch an $100 Million Tokenized Fund Via Telegram Mini-App for Continued Accumulation

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON ), the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, today announced a landmark strategic treasury investment in Anduril Industries Inc., making AlphaTON the first publicly traded company to hold shares of the leading defense technology innovator as part of its strategic reserves.







This unprecedented investment positions AlphaTON at the forefront of next-generation defense technology infrastructure, marking a pivotal moment in the convergence of public markets and advanced national security capabilities.

Additionally, AlphaTON plans to launch a tokenized fund to continue to accumulate Anduril shares. This fund will be actively managed through a partnership and be available to retail for the first time via a Telegram mini-app.

A Historic First in Defense Technology Investment

Anduril Industries, founded by Palmer Lucky, stands as a transformative force in modern defense technology, pioneering autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and advanced hardware solutions for critical national security applications. The company's cutting-edge platforms represent the future of defense infrastructure-combining AI-driven decision-making, autonomous operations, and military-grade technology that is reshaping how nations approach security in an increasingly complex global landscape.

"This investment represents a watershed moment for AlphaTON and the broader public markets," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital Corp. "By becoming the first publicly traded company to hold Anduril shares in our strategic treasury, we are positioning our shareholders at the nexus of the most critical technology infrastructure of our time. Anduril's autonomous systems and AI capabilities represent not just defense innovation, but the foundational technology layer for next-generation security, data sovereignty, and infrastructure resilience."

Strategic Vision: Defense Technology as Core Infrastructure

AlphaTON's investment thesis centers on the recognition that advanced defense technology companies like Anduril are building the critical infrastructure that will define national and economic security for decades to come. The company's autonomous systems, AI-driven platforms, and advanced hardware solutions represent military-grade technology that extends far beyond traditional defense applications into broader infrastructure resilience, technological sovereignty, and secure communications systems.

This strategic move aligns with AlphaTON's mission to diversify its treasury reserves into high-growth technology companies with significant infrastructure capabilities, particularly those at the intersection of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and next-generation security solutions.

"Military-grade technology represents the highest standard of security, encryption, and operational resilience," Kaiser continued. "The technologies Anduril is developing for defense applications have far-reaching implications for data protection, secure infrastructure, and technological sovereignty-areas that are increasingly critical not just for national security but for the future of the entire digital economy and our rights within it."

Positioning at the Forefront of Exponential Defense Tech

The defense technology sector is experiencing exponential growth driven by the convergence of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and advanced computing capabilities. Anduril's innovations in these areas position the company-and now AlphaTON's shareholders-at the cutting edge of technologies that are fundamentally reshaping both defense and civilian infrastructure.

Key areas of technological advancement include:

Autonomous Systems: AI-powered platforms capable of operating independently in complex environments, with applications ranging from border security to critical infrastructure protection.

Advanced AI: Machine learning and artificial intelligence systems designed to handle sensitive data and make critical decisions in secure, protected environments.

Military-Grade Hardware: Ruggedized, secure computing and communications systems built to the highest standards of reliability, security, and performance.

About Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries is revolutionizing defense technology through its focus on autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and advanced hardware platforms designed for national security applications. The company's innovative approach to defense infrastructure positions it as a critical player in the future of military-grade technology and autonomous operations.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

...

(203) 682-8200

Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

...

(212) 741-5106 X 216





CONTACT: Richard Laermer RLM PR AlphaTON (at)