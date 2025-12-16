Origami Networks Joins Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) Ecosystem To Create AI-Powered 5G Applications

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Origami Networks LLC is pleased to announce its membership in the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) ecosystem, marking a significant step in its mission to develop transformational applications for next-generation wireless networks.

EIAP is Ericsson's open, multi-vendor and multi-technology platform for network management and automation, supporting 4G and 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN). The platform includes a non-Real Time RAN Intelligent Controller (non-RT RIC) and an open Software Development Kit (SDK) that enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and third-party developers to build and deploy rApps supporting automation across the entire network lifecycle. The industry's leading rApp ecosystem, it empowers developers with all the capabilities needed to build, validate, share and operate automation applications.

As a member of the EIAP ecosystem, Origami Networks now has access to the platform's open SDK and development environment. This capability enables Origami Networks to develop AI/ML-based rApps focused on advancing spectral efficiency, energy efficiency, automated optimization, and network intelligence.

“I'm excited for Origami Networks to join the EIAP ecosystem and collaborate with Ericsson and other ecosystem members,” said Greg Agami, co-founder and CEO of Origami Networks.“We see the RIC, and rApps in particular, as an opportunity to deliver meaningful efficiency gains for CSPs and fundamentally elevate the end-user experience.”

Origami Networks' participation in the EIAP ecosystem underscores its commitment to innovation, openness, and collaboration in shaping the future of wireless networks.

About Origami Networks LLC

Origami Networks LLC delivers innovative wireless solutions and consulting services, with a mission to create transformational applications for next-generation networks. Leveraging advanced AI and deep expertise across wireless operators, infrastructure vendors, and OEMs, Origami Networks brings a comprehensive perspective to improving network performance, efficiency, and customer value.

Visit origaminetworks to learn more.