ROC Appoints Former FBI Veteran Steven Martinez To Board Of Directors

DENVER, CO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROC, a U.S. leader in multimodal Vision AI, building sovereign biometric, video analytics, and mission intelligence solutions into a unified platform, announces the appointment of Steven Martinez, former Executive Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Science & Technology Branch, to its Board of Directors. Following the appointment of Mr. Martinez, the Board will comprise seven directors, four of whom are independent.

Mr. Martinez is a veteran national security leader highlighted by his direction and successful execution of modernizing the FBI's security and identity infrastructure. In his post at the FBI, Martinez demonstrated his deep law enforcement knowledge to future proof the security of the nation by operationalizing identity, forensic, and investigative management systems. Following his tenure with the FBI, Martinez's professional career expanded to the private sector at MGM Resorts, where he applied his proven expertise in physical security tactics and oversaw the enterprise-wide global security operations including physical security, risk mitigation, and crisis and safety programs of global hotel, casino, and entertainment venues. The appointment of Mr. Martinez bolsters ROC's board with an accomplished security operations leader with practical, hands-on management of government-scale, high-sensitivity identity systems and global enterprise security systems. Martinez's leadership experience diversifies ROC's governance slate with a rare blend of cross-sector security and investigative skills that align with ROC's multimodal Vision AI platform and its role across increasingly interconnected public- and private-sector identity and security operations.

“Steve has spent his career operating at the intersection of identity, intelligence, and real-world security,” said B. Scott Swann, ROC CEO.“His leadership at the FBI and MGM gives him an immediate understanding of the public and private sector missions our technology supports every day. We're fortunate to have his perspective as ROC enters its next phase of growth.”

With more than 25 years at the FBI, Mr. Martinez oversaw the Bureau's Science & Technology Branch, including the Laboratory, Operational Technology, and Criminal Justice Information Services divisions. He is recognized for advancing biometric innovation, forensic science, and national-scale identity systems across U.S. and allied missions. Subsequent to his career in public service, Martinez served as Head of Global Security at MGM Resorts International for nine years, where he oversaw all enterprise activities undertaken by the MGM Resorts International Corporate Security Department.

"ROC's approach to developing one platform for AI native biometrics and video analytics meets the growing market need for a unified identity and intelligence stack. Further, ROC's integrated Vision AI platform is a clear demonstration of a disruptive technology that delivers efficiency and economics across the security sphere. I look forward to collaborating with management to ensure that the needs of our customers, partners, and stakeholders are met,” added Mr. Martinez.

Martinez is currently an independent security consultant and serves as Chairman of the Board for The Mob Museum, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public on organized crime and law enforcement. He earned a Master of Arts degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts degree in government from Saint Mary's College of California.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of multimodal Vision AI, building sovereign biometric, video analytics, and mission intelligence solutions into a unified platform. Its Vision AI ecosystem fuses identity and intelligence into a single operational picture, delivering faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities trusted by the U.S. military, law enforcement, and global FinTech. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. ROC is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich. and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, visit i.

Contact:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

303-317-6118

