Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Destination Weddings: Luxury Wedding Escapes Launches First Immersive Pre-Wedding Experiences

LOS ANGELES, December 2025 - Center of Attention Events presents Luxury Wedding Escapes, a new experiential concept redefining destination wedding planning, launching the world's first immersive pre-wedding destination scouting experience in Switzerland this March, in partnership with the Switzerland Tourism Board. The trip offers the kind of insider access typically reserved for planners, reimagined as a fully curated experience for two people - whether an engaged couple, a bride or groom, or the individual who plays the most meaningful role in their planning journey.

Created as a modern alternative to traditional venue tours and remote planning, Luxury Wedding Escapes replaces screens and spreadsheets with a highly produced journey that allows couples to experience the destination before making major wedding decisions.

Each trip brings together a small group for a multi-day experience blending luxury travel, visually led inspiration, interactive planning sessions, and direct access to top local wedding vendors and venues. Rather than a rushed site tour, the experiences are paced to support discovery, creative clarity, and informed decision making.

A New Category in Destination Wedding Planning

As destination weddings continue to grow, couples are seeking more intentional ways to plan. Luxury Wedding Escapes sits at the intersection of luxury travel, experiential design, and editorial storytelling, offering:



Multi-day immersive pre-wedding trips

Elevated programming with luxury in every detail

Private venue previews and introductions to local planners, florists, and creatives

Editorial style inspiration moments and brand activations Fully hosted support for a seamless experience

First Destination Launch - Switzerland, March 20-27, 2026

The launch experience will take place March 20–27, 2026 in Switzerland, created in collaboration with the Switzerland Tourism Board. The itinerary features architectural and alpine venue explorations, elevated culinary and cultural experiences, curated design inspiration moments, access to top-tier Swiss wedding vendors, and intimate editorial-style brand activations.

Additional destination launches are planned throughout 2026, including the UK, Italy, Mexico, and The Bahamas.

Founder Led Vision

Luxury Wedding Escapes was founded by Michele Fox Gott, a leading expert in luxury weddings and events, known for producing celebrations for clients such as Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Snoop Dogg, Kat Von D, and Niecy Nash. After seeing couples make defining decisions through screens, she set out to create a more connected way to plan.

About Luxury Wedding Escapes

Luxury Wedding Escapes creates immersive, editorially curated pre-wedding destination scouting experiences that blend luxury travel, experiential design, trusted local expertise, and guided planning insight.

