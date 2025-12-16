403
Heavy Rainfall in Gaza Causes Building Collapse
(MENAFN) A Palestinian lost his life, and several others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a residential structure partially gave way in Gaza City as a result of intense rainfall, according to the Civil Defense.
Civil defense personnel recovered the body of a Palestinian from the debris of a house that partially collapsed in the Shati refugee camp, while multiple injured individuals were also saved, the agency stated in a release.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Gaza Strip was hit by heavy rain and storms associated with a new low-pressure weather system.
According to a correspondent, rainwater seeped into parts of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, particularly affecting the reception and emergency areas, disrupting hospital operations.
Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, had already suffered extensive damage from numerous Israeli attacks over two years of genocide. Efforts by the Gaza Health Ministry to repair the facility following the ceasefire effective Oct. 10 have been hindered due to Israel blocking the entry of essential equipment.
Witnesses informed a news agency that thousands of tents housing displaced residents were also flooded and torn away by the powerful winds that began hitting the Gaza Strip on Monday evening.
"We woke up with the sound of strong winds hitting our tent. We tried to secure it and hold on to it, but the winds uprooted the tent, and all our belongings flew away,” Khaled Abdel Aziz told the news agency.
“I'm outside with my wife and children, sitting in the rain. There is nowhere to shelter," Abdel Aziz added.
