Venezuela Condemns EU Sanctions as “Illegitimate”
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s government on Monday released a statement strongly condemning the European Union’s decision to extend sanctions, labeling them as unilateral and coercive measures against the nation.
The Foreign Ministry characterized the sanctions as "illegitimate, illegal, and contrary to international law," and linked the decision from Brussels to what it called an "erratic foreign policy."
In its statement, the government of President Nicolas Maduro added, "The leaders of that bloc have unfortunately chosen to accelerate their own political decline by insisting on a line of sterile hostility against Venezuela."
This response from Caracas followed a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, during which they agreed to prolong sanctions against Venezuela for an additional year.
The restrictions specifically affect 69 members of Maduro’s inner circle, maintaining their place on the bloc's blacklist until Jan. 10, 2027. Brussels defended the continuation of sanctions “in view of the persistent actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law, as well as the ongoing human rights violations and repression of civil society and the democratic opposition.”
Initially imposed in November 2017, the EU sanctions include a travel ban that bars those targeted — such as Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez — from entering EU countries.
