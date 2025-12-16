403
Albanese rejects Netanyahu’s claim over Sydney attack
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusation that Australia’s policies contributed to a deadly attack during a Jewish holiday celebration near Sydney.
The attack occurred on Sunday in Bondi Beach, where two gunmen killed 15 people and injured dozens more during a Hanukkah gathering. Netanyahu suggested that Australia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood earlier this year had “poured fuel” on an “antisemitic fire.”
Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday that he saw no connection between the government’s foreign policy and the attack. “And overwhelmingly, most of the world recognizes a two-state solution as being the way forward in the Middle East,” he said.
The Prime Minister also rejected claims linking the massacre to Muslim immigration, highlighting that a local Muslim man intervened during the attack by disarming one of the assailants—a move authorities say saved lives.
Australia formally recognized the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September, joining several countries that have taken the step amid international concern over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. While most nations have recognized Palestine, notable holdouts include the US, Israel, Germany, Italy, some EU states, Japan, and South Korea.
Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after the October 2023 attacks by Hamas and other militant groups. The military campaign has expanded regionally, and Palestinian authorities report that the death toll has exceeded 70,000 despite a US-backed ceasefire announced in October.
