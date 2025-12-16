403
ARIS On-Prem Process Mining launches in Saudi Arabia to deliver AI-Ready Process Excellence
(MENAFN- Redhill) Empowering enterprises with locally hosted, end-to-end Process Intelligence aligned with Vision 2030
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Dec 16, 2025: ARIS, the global leader in process intelligence software for over three decades, has announced the launch of ARIS On-Prem Process Mining in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The launch underscores the brand’s commitment to supporting Vision 2030 by equipping enterprises with AI-ready process intelligence through locally hosted technologies that strengthen resilience, scalability, and data-driven decision-making.
As organisations accelerate digital transformation and embrace advanced automation, ARIS On-Prem Process Mining provides the foundational process governance layer required to unlock the full potential of intelligent systems. The platform delivers strategic advantages through a comprehensive, locally hosted suite for end-to-end process intelligence and governance. Leveraging advanced process modelling, mining, and analytics, enterprises gain granular visibility into workflows, enabling precise standardisation and optimisation across complex environments. The platform’s robust process repository ensures data integrity and compliance with local residency regulations, critical for highly regulated sectors.
As the industry’s only platform enabling true closed-loop process excellence, ARIS On-Prem Process Mining unifies process mining, analysis, modelling, and governance within a single, secure environment, providing enterprises with complete control over their transformation and compliance programmes.
Operating as an AI governance backbone, ARIS On-Prem Process Mining contextualises enterprise process data for intelligent systems, ensuring that AI operates with accuracy, transparency and business relevance. The platform continuously accelerates optimisation through AI-driven insights, enabling ongoing improvements at scale. By bringing process intelligence and AI together, ARIS On-Prem Process Mining empowers enterprises to reach performance levels impossible to achieve when these capabilities operate independently. It is the only process mining solution purpose-built to dominate on-prem deployments, offering end-to-end process optimisation with native automation integration for highly regulated, security-conscious environments.
Through features such as ARIS Flows, enterprises can orchestrate seamless, no-code workflow automation, integration and process execution and monitoring directly within the ARIS environment. This enables rapid automation, enforcement of governance rules, and maintenance of audit trails, reducing operational risks and manual intervention.
Ayham Alzaaim, Regional Vice President – Middle East Turkey and APJ - ARIS, said, “As Artificial Intelligence rapidly transforms business operations, true value emerges only when AI is anchored in clear, governed, and contextualised processes. At ARIS, we believe that processes provide the real-world foundation AI needs, enabling operations to perform at peak efficiency. By providing a locally hosted, secure, and scalable platform tailored for Saudi Arabia’s regulatory landscape, we are supporting Vision 2030 and enabling enterprises to futureproof their operations, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock the full potential of AI-driven process excellence.”
Fadi Naffah, Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer, ARIS said, “As Saudi enterprises face growing regulatory requirements, geopolitical uncertainty, and the escalating demands of environmental and cybersecurity risks, the introduction of ARIS On-Prem Process Mining is timely. With the rapid adoption of AI technologies, organisations need a trusted platform that enhances resilience, enables continuous improvement, and ensures seamless operations in a constantly shifting landscape. ARIS On-Prem Process Mining meets these challenges, providing a secure AI governance framework and a comprehensive engine for process intelligence—empowering real-time, informed decision-making.”
From financial institutions and government entities to industrial leaders, ARIS On-Prem Process Mining provides the assurance, control, and insight required to govern processes, guide AI initiatives, and futureproof operations.
The evolution of ARIS over the last three decades reflects a vision for the future of enterprise transformation. Having advanced from process mining to AI-driven continuous improvement, ARIS now serves as the foundational architecture for many of the world’s largest enterprises.
The software provider is uniquely positioned in the BPM market, to serve highly regulated industries with complex requirements through its robust modelling, mapping, mining and analytics capabilities.
