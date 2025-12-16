403
Dense Fog Forces Cancellation of 126 Flights at Delhi Airport
(MENAFN) New Delhi's primary aviation hub faced massive disruptions for a consecutive day as hazardous visibility conditions forced airlines to scrap over 100 scheduled services on Tuesday, according to local news outlets.
A representative from Delhi International Airport Limited confirmed that aviation operations were severely compromised, with carriers abandoning 49 outbound services and 77 inbound flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to heavy fog that restricted visibility throughout early daylight hours.
Airport authorities issued an urgent weather alert to passengers before dawn Tuesday, cautioning that schedules could face significant interruptions and postponements as atmospheric conditions deteriorated.
The Tuesday chaos follows Monday's travel nightmare, when the Indian capital and surrounding regions were shrouded in thick pollution-laden fog that resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and extensive delays, media sources confirmed.
Aviation experts warn that seasonal fog patterns in northern India typically peak during winter months, creating recurring challenges for air traffic management at one of South Asia's busiest transportation centers.
