Marine Biologics Named A Top Food Technology Company For 2025 In Global Food Tech Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovator building the AI for clean-label ingredient discovery is recognized as a global game-changing technology shaping the future of food

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marine Biologics today announced that it was named one of the year's most exciting food technology innovations by FoodNavigator as part of the 2025 Global Food Tech Awards. This highly competitive program spotlights the brands delivering sustainable, transformative future food solutions. Marine Biologics was recognized for its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cheminformatics to convert biological resources into a limitless pipeline of clean-label food ingredients that can be produced reliably, consistently, and at scale.

“This recognition is an important validation of our vision and technology, and it highlights customers' urgent need for a rapid, affordable, and systematic way to meet demand for clean-label products,” said Marine Biologics CEO Patrick Griffin.“As the technology layer for ingredient discovery, Marine Biologics is unlocking the full spectrum of natural, raw material-derived ingredients for the food industry, ensuring higher formulation success rates, faster product launches, and differentiated offerings with greater health and sustainability benefits.”

The $121 billion market for clean functional ingredients has historically been limited by inconsistent product composition, challenges in scaling production, and expensive, time-consuming research and development cycles. As the first AI engine purpose-built for ingredient design, MacroLink's predictive AI compresses discovery from years to months, delivering consistent, economical, and drop-in-ready solutions for global supply chains.

Marine Biologics' initial focus is on the production of seaweed-derived functional materials known as SuperCrudes, scalable bulk materials benchmarked and digitized to serve as reliable manufacturing inputs. Examples include clean-label protein stabilizers, natural egg replacements, baking texturants, bioactives, and next-gen biopolymers for sustainable packaging.

About Marine Biologics

Marine Biologics is building the next generation of clean-label ingredients by pairing AI with standardized seaweed inputs. This approach transforms an abundant, renewable biomass into a scalable platform for high-value solutions in food, cosmetics, and materials that unlock faster discovery cycles, lower costs, and time to market. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Marine Biologics

415-596-1978

...