Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Appoints Pedro Colmenares As Director Of Sales & Marketing For Mexico & Latin America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Role Supports Synergy's Expanding Presence in Mexico, Including Initial Product Shipments to Costco Mexico

WESTBROOK, Maine, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the“Company”), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced that Pedro Colmenares has been appointed Director of Sales & Marketing for Mexico & Latin America. In this role, Mr. Colmenares will lead commercial strategy, market expansion, and go-to-market execution across the region.

Mr. Colmenares joins the Company at a pivotal time as it advances its international growth strategy. As announced in May 2025, Synergy established a wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico and has begun its initial market entry through shipments of its supplement products to Costco Mexico this week. As Director of Sales and Marketing for Mexico and Latin America, he will play a central role in executing this strategy and driving growth across both the Company's supplement and functional beverage portfolios, building a scalable commercial foundation to support long-term growth.

“We're excited to welcome Pedro to the Synergy team as we accelerate our expansion in Mexico and the broader Latin American market,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp.“He brings deep regional expertise and a proven ability to build scalable commercial platforms from the ground up. His experience launching operations, developing distribution networks, and driving sustainable growth across Latin America will be instrumental as we establish and expand our presence in these high-potential markets.”

Mr. Colmenares is a senior commercial executive with over 18 years of experience across the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, OTC, and consumer health sectors. He has successfully led market entry and expansion initiatives throughout Mexico and Latin America, consistently transforming underdeveloped markets into high-performing, sustainable businesses. His background includes leadership roles at Procter & Gamble and Victus/Megalabs, where he built scaled regional sales, marketing, and distribution platforms through strategic partnerships and omnichannel execution.

Throughout his career, Mr. Colmenares has launched and developed operations in multiple countries across Latin America, driving accelerated growth through disciplined go-to-market strategies, localized brand development, and strong retailer and supplier relationships. His experience spans both multinational and regional organizations, providing a deep understanding of the operational and cultural dynamics required to scale consumer health brands in the region.

Pedro Colmenares commented:“I'm excited to join Synergy at such an important stage in the Company's expansion. Synergy's flagship FOCUSfactor brand, combined with its commitment to disciplined growth and local execution, presents a compelling opportunity. I look forward to building strong partnerships and helping drive meaningful, sustainable growth across Mexico and Latin America.”

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

...