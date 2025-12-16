Absci To Participate In The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics with generative AI, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 44Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Absci management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 14th at 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time (6:45 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company's investor relations website at: absci.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug CreationTM platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci's approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics including ABS-201TM, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern hair-loss. ABS-201 is also being investigated as a potential“best-in-class” therapeutic for endometriosis, a condition with significant unmet medical need and market potential. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn (@absci ), X (@Abscibio ) and YouTube.

Absci® standard character mark, ABS-201TM, and Integrated Drug CreationTM are trademarks and registered trademarks of Absci Corporation.

Investor Contact

Alex Khan

VP, Finance & Investor Relations

...

Media Contact

...