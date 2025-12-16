Friends Of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens Appoints Board Of Directors Chairman Gina Geffrard As Interim Executive Director

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, the official philanthropic partner of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, is pleased to welcome now-former Board Chairman Gina Geffrard into the role of Interim Executive Director to further the mission of maintaining and stewarding the nation's only national park devoted to aquatic plant life.

With a breadth of experience working in public service and nonprofit governance, Geffrard is known for her dedication and unwavering enthusiasm. She has over a decade of experience working in senior roles across the federal government, including with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the White House. Her work includes managing multi-million-dollar national statistical programs and advising on government-wide statistical policy, bringing a knack for thorough analysis and data-driven action to the Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

“I could not be more proud of Gina's leadership or more confident in her ability to guide the organization forward,” says former Executive Director, Sheena Foster, now President and CEO of the Crittenton Services of Greater Washington.

Geffrard previously served on the Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens Board of Directors for three years before becoming Board Chairman in 2025. As such, she has a strong understanding of the work ahead.“I'm honored to serve as Interim Executive Director and excited to help carry forward the momentum of this remarkable organization. Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is a neighborhood jewel and a testament to the value of federal support,” she expressed.

At the helm of this organization, Geffrard looks forward to strengthening the organization's relationship with the National Park Service and taking a hyper-local approach to community programming in her home ward, where Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is located.

Geffrard holds a master's degree of Public Administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an interdisciplinary Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy and Management from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Albany. In addition to earning multiple professional certificates and completing post-grad coursework, Geffrard is a dedicated volunteer in the DC community. She has volunteer experience at Jubilee Jobs, preparing DC residents for job placement; Advisory Neighborhood Commission 6C, serving on the Grants Committee; and the Returning Citizens Mentoring Program at Catholic Charities, providing mentoring to men and women returning to their communities after incarceration.

About Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is the official National Park Service partner organization that helps celebrate and preserve Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens through stewardship, education and engagement. Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens is open year-round and offers opportunities for all ages and interests. It's a great destination for birding, wildlife viewing, photography, picnics, volunteering and school groups. For more information visit .