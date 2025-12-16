From Cloud To Cosmos: Why Big Tech Wants To Move Data Centers Into Space - And Who Could Profit From The Final Frontier
|2025
|2027
|Power Needs
|55 GW
|84 GW
|Cloud-Computing Workloads
|54%
|50%
|Traditional Workloads
|32%
|23%
|AI workloads
|14%
|27%
Source: Goldman Sachs
In an interview with Fox News, Pichais summarized the need for an alternative to data centers.“One of our moonshots is to, how do we one day have data centers in space so that we can better harness the energy from the sun that is 100 trillion times more energy than what we produce on all of Earth today...... But there's no doubt to me that a decade or so away we'll be viewing it as a more normal way to build data centers.”
A data center in space is expected to offset many of the negatives of traditional data centers, such as energy consumption, physical space constraints, cooling requirements, and environmental change.
The Challenges
The high cost of deploying data center equipment in space remains a major hurdle, even for deep-pocketed tech giants. Electronic components must be hardened against radiation damage. At the same time, heat management presents another formidable challenge: in space, excess heat can be dissipated only through radiation, not convection, necessitating highly innovative cooling solutions.
In addition, space-based data centers would require a robust satellite network with low-latency inter-satellite links and high-capacity downlinks to Earth, Avalanche Tech executive Danny Sabour said, according to Kratos Space. It also involves satellite networks capable of supporting IP-addressable devices at Layer 2 and Layer 3.The Fringe Beneficiaries
Deutsche Bank said in a report released on Monday that SpaceX, being the industry leader in space research, is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunity, according to MarketWatch. SpaceX is rumored to have a bloated valuation of $800 billion even before it goes public, and is rumored to go public at a $1.5 trillion valuation in 2026.
The firm also highlighted the following three other smaller names as potential beneficiaries.
-Planet Labs (PL), which has partnered with Alphabet for the latter's Project Suncatcher
-Rocket Labs (RKLB), which can make satellites at scale and also manufacture components such as solar panels.
-Intuitive Machines (LUNR), through its pending acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems, which has experience making satellites requiring massive amounts of power and heat dissipation
RLKB vs. PL vs. LUNR: YTD Stock Returns
Source: Koyfin
Retail sentiment toward these smaller space stocks was 'bullish' as of early Tuesday, aligning with the buoyant mood seen for much of this year. Year-to-date, RKLB and PL stocks are up about 350% and 120%, respectively, while LUNR stock is down about 40%.
