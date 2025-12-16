The 3Rd Jewel Of Saudi” 2025 Opens In Jeddah

Held under the presence of Majed Al-Bugami, Member of the Board of Directors of the Jeddah Chamber, the Jewellery & Machinery Expo of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,“Jewel of Saudi” 2025 was inaugurated on Monday at Jeddah International Exhibition & Convention Center.

The opening ceremony was attended by Kranti Nagvekar, Chairman of KNC Services, Ali Batarfi Al-Kindi, President of the Jeddah Jewellery Association, Abdulghani Alsaigh, Chairman of the National Labor Market Committee at the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan, and Italian Consul General in Jeddah Dr. Leonardo Costa.

The event also saw the presence of various dignitaries, industry leaders, and senior delegates.

Al-Buqami, a member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry's board of directors, toured the exhibition pavilions with the attendees, where they listened to a detailed explanation from the exhibitors about their new designs and innovations and viewed the latest machines that reflect the beauty of craftsmanship and the precision of creativity in this luxury sector.

Batarfi announced a landmark investment plan by Safa group, a leading name in the global gems and jewellery sector of SR 700 million over the next five years to strengthen Saudi Arabia's growing jewellery ecosystem.

From his side, Alsaigh commented, saying:“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of luxury and craftsmanship, and strengthening the foundations of the gold and jewelry sector is not just a celebration of our rich heritage, but plays a pivotal role in boosting the Saudi economy.”

The premium international B2B,“Jewel of Saudi” showcases more than 250 brands representing around 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey, Italy, China, Germany, Egypt, Spain, Switzerland, UAE, Thailand and USA.

KNC Services Company's founder, Kranti Najvikar, confirmed that the third edition of the“Jewel of Saudi Arabia” exhibition in Saudi Arabia succeeded in bringing together a select group of international exhibitors and providing an ideal platform to showcase the latest jewelry manufacturing machines and luxury collections from around the world.

The show also held JMTS jwellert manufacturing training seminar attended by industry leaders and also introduces exclusive fashion show, new Jewellery Design Workshops and Talks, offering insights into the latest trends and skills in Jewellery design.

Tags#“Jewel of Saudi” 2025 #Jeddah #Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry