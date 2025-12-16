New Dataverse Integration Unlocks Unified Reporting Across Dynamics 365 Apps And Business Central

Cosmos adds native Microsoft Dataverse connectivity, enabling closed-loop, consolidated reporting across CRM and ERP within a single, governed data model.

Cosmos Data Technologies, the official reporting and analytics platform built specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central cloud, today announced native connectivity to Microsoft Dataverse, Microsoft's official data platform for Dynamics 365 and Power Platform applications.

By connecting directly to Dataverse, Cosmos allows organizations to consolidate data from Dynamics 365 Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, Marketing, Project Operations, and more, in one place and blend it with Business Central financials and operations. Instead of juggling exports and custom integrations for each app, customers can now rely on a single, standardized data model for complete cross-application, connected reporting.

“Partners and customers have been asking for a straightforward way to tell the full story, from opportunity to cash or from customer interaction to actual margin, without building a data warehouse from scratch,” said Anthony Bonaduce, CRO and Co-Founder at Cosmos Data Technologies.“By tapping into Dataverse as the standardized data layer for Dynamics 365 and bringing that together with Business Central inside Cosmos, we're giving the Microsoft channel a practical, repeatable way to deliver end-to-end reporting across Microsoft's business management applications.”

Turning Dataverse and Business Central into One Source of Truth

Dataverse already normalizes and standardizes Dynamics 365 online app data, providing a consistent schema across applications such as Sales, Service, Marketing, Project Operations, and Field Service. Cosmos extends this value by loading Dataverse into its Azure-based data platform alongside Business Central and applying a unified reporting model across both.

“Dataverse already does the hard work of aligning tables and relationships across the Dynamics 365 apps. The exception is Microsoft's finance and ERP applications,” said Brian Petersen, COO and Co-Founder at Cosmos Data Technologies.“We now fill that gap by taking the standardized Dataverse structure, combining it with Business Central, and pre-building the joins, keys, and governance that organizations usually spend months trying to get right. The result is a clean, governed data layer that's ready for user-driven reporting on day one.”

Cosmos also helps organizations decide which system owns the“golden record” for entities like customers or accounts and governs the common join keys between Dataverse and Business Central. This ensures that users can trust the numbers they see-whether they're looking at sales pipeline, service performance, or project profitability.

To reduce implementation friction, Cosmos offers a fixed-fee services package starting at $1,000 USD for standard Dataverse–to–Business Central modeling and joins, giving customers a clear, affordable path to unified reporting without a lengthy or costly consulting engagement.

New Cross-Application Reporting Scenarios

With Dataverse connected into Cosmos and blended with Business Central, organizations can finally follow the full lifecycle of their business in one place. Sales leaders can trace opportunities through orders, invoices, and cash receipts to understand true conversion rates, sales cycle lengths, and forecast accuracy. Finance teams can compare projected revenue to actuals by salesperson, product line, items, or region without manually stitching together CRM and ERP data. Service and operations managers can see how field activity, support interactions, and contract performance translate into real margins and SLA outcomes, rather than managing those insights in separate, manually populated spreadsheets.

The same unified model gives executives a clearer view of customer and project health over time-combining marketing, sales, service, and financial data to understand lifetime value, identify high-risk accounts, optimize their promotional strategies, and spot unprofitable service lines or projects earlier. Instead of commissioning one-off data projects for each new question, organizations can rely on a consistent, governed layer that supports sales, service, project, and finance reporting with the same definitions and trusted numbers.

“Partners have been talking about this kind of 'front office to back office' visibility for years,” added Bonaduce.“The combination of Dataverse and Cosmos means they can finally deliver it in a way that's repeatable, supportable, and easy for everyday business users to adopt.”

Built for Microsoft Partners and Their Customers

Cosmos runs entirely on Microsoft Azure and is designed to be deployed and managed by Microsoft partners serving the Business Central and Dynamics 365 ecosystem. With the new Dataverse connectivity, partners can standardize a pattern for CRM+ERP analytics instead of reinventing the data model for every project.

For partners, this means shorter project timelines, a consistent approach to cross-app reporting, and new recurring revenue opportunities around analytics and data governance. For customers, it means faster time-to-value and less reliance on spreadsheets, manual exports, or niche technical expertise.

“From a technology standpoint, this is about lowering the barrier to doing data right,” said Petersen.“We're meeting organizations where they already are with Dataverse and Business Central and giving them a reporting foundation that can grow as Microsoft's platform evolves.”

Availability

Dataverse connectivity for Cosmos is available to new and existing Cosmos customers starting December 2025. Existing customers can contact their Cosmos partner or account manager to enable the Dataverse integration in their Cosmos environment. Microsoft partners interested in standardizing Dataverse-to-Business-Central reporting across their customer base can connect with the Cosmos team to learn more about enablement and deployment options.

About Cosmos Data Technologies

Cosmos Data Technologies is a cloud-native reporting and analytics platform built exclusively for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Running on Microsoft Azure, Cosmos delivers fast reporting, governed data models, and seamless integration with Excel and Power BI so everyday users can access the insights they need without relying on technical specialists. Through a global partner network, Cosmos helps organizations modernize reporting, eliminate data silos, and make better decisions at the speed of business.

