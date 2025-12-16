403
Total Wealth of Wealthiest Entrepreneurs Surpass USD2.5 Trillion
(MENAFN) The aggregate fortune of the world's 10 wealthiest entrepreneurs has surpassed $2.5 trillion as of Tuesday, with Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and owner of Tesla, standing as the globe’s richest businessperson with $638 billion.
By Dec. 16, the combined net worth of these 10 business magnates reached $2.536 trillion, marking a growth of $558.9 billion since the start of the year, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Among the top 10, nine hail from the United States, while one is from France. Technology remains the dominant field, with eight out of the 10 having their primary activities in the tech industry.
Elon Musk, at the pinnacle of the ranking, saw his wealth rise by $205 billion since January, maintaining his status as the world's richest individual. This surge also makes him the person with the largest increase in net worth on the list.
In addition to his ventures in SpaceX and Tesla, Musk owns the artificial intelligence company xAI. He is followed by Google co-founder Larry Page, who has accumulated a fortune of $265 billion, reflecting an increase of $96.8 billion this year.
The third spot is occupied by Sergey Brin, also a Google co-founder, with a net worth of $247 billion. Brin’s wealth grew by $88.2 billion over the course of the year.
