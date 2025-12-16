MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp Announces Strategic Partnership with Porta Nusa Indonesia and Nusa Network Prakarsa to Enter Indonesian Market Partnership enables QSE's quantum-secure data protection solutions to reach government, financial services, and enterprise clients across Indonesia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) (" QSE " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a strategic reseller and integration partnership with NUSA Networks and its sister company Porta Nusa, two leading technology organizations in Indonesia specializing in cybersecurity, data center solutions, and enterprise systems integration.

This partnership marks QSE's official entry into the Indonesian market and positions QSE's quantum-secure data protection solutions for broad adoption across government, financial services, and enterprise sectors.

For more than a decade, NUSA Networks has operated as one of Indonesia's premier system integrators, working with over 30 global technology partners and delivering more than 150 major projects for large enterprises, government agencies, and financial institutions. With more than 100 employees dedicated to cybersecurity, managed services, and data center solutions, NUSA Networks is recognized as a trusted provider of secure infrastructure for mission-critical environments.

Porta Nusa, its distribution arm, represents leading global technology brands in Indonesia-including Check Point, Springdel, and other major enterprise vendors. Through Porta Nusa's channel ecosystem, QSE solutions will be made available to a broad network of resellers and technology partners throughout the region.

Dual-Channel Partnership for Direct Enterprise Sales and National Distribution

Under the agreement:



NUSA Networks will offer QSE's quantum-secure Vault, QSE-Chat mobile application, and broader QSE product suite directly to its established client base of enterprises, government ministries, and regulated financial institutions. Porta Nusa will onboard and support QSE solutions across its extensive distribution and channel partner network, enabling nationwide availability of QSE technologies through existing cybersecurity and managed service providers.

This dual-channel approach enables QSE to scale rapidly across Indonesia's expanding cybersecurity market, while leveraging NUSA and Porta Nusa's deep client relationships, technical expertise, and proven ability to deploy secure infrastructure at national scale.

Leadership Commentary

"NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa are exactly the type of partners we want representing QSE in strategic international markets," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. "Their deep expertise in cybersecurity, long-standing relationships with government and enterprise clients, and proven ability to deploy secure, large-scale systems make them an ideal channel for QSE's quantum-secure data protection solutions. We are excited to enter the Indonesian market alongside partners of this caliber."

About NUSA Networks

NUSA Networks Prakarsa (operating as Nusa Networks in Indonesia) is a leading system integrator with over 10 years of experience delivering complex technology projects across government, financial services, and enterprise sectors. With more than 100 employees and a network of over 30 global technology partners, NUSA specializes in cybersecurity solutions, data center infrastructure, and managed services.

More information:

About Porta Nusa

Porta Nusa is the distribution sister company to NUSA Networks and represents leading global enterprise technology brands across Indonesia. Through its extensive channel ecosystem, Porta Nusa provides partners with access to advanced cybersecurity, data management, and digital infrastructure solutions.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp is a technology company focused exclusively on post-quantum data security. QSE delivers quantum-secure encryption, immutable decentralized storage, secure data-in-transit solutions, and quantum-resilience services designed to protect sensitive information against both current and future cyber threats.

QSE's mission is to secure data now and into the future, helping governments, enterprises, and regulated industries transition safely into the post-quantum era.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit ...p.

