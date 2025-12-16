Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Introduces Ban On Sale And Use Of Electronic Cigarettes

Azerbaijan Introduces Ban On Sale And Use Of Electronic Cigarettes


2025-12-16 08:04:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan is set to introduce a comprehensive ban on the import, export, production, storage, sale, and use of electronic cigarettes, Trend reports.

The measure is outlined in a draft amendment to the "Law on Tobacco and Tobacco Products," discussed at a joint session of the Azerbaijani Parliament committees on agricultural policy, economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, as well as labor and social policy.

According to the draft, all activities related to electronic cigarettes and their components, including wholesale and retail sales, will be prohibited. Electronic cigarettes containing nicotine will also be classified as tobacco products.

MENAFN16122025000187011040ID1110487670



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search