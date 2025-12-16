Azerbaijan Introduces Ban On Sale And Use Of Electronic Cigarettes
The measure is outlined in a draft amendment to the "Law on Tobacco and Tobacco Products," discussed at a joint session of the Azerbaijani Parliament committees on agricultural policy, economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, as well as labor and social policy.
According to the draft, all activities related to electronic cigarettes and their components, including wholesale and retail sales, will be prohibited. Electronic cigarettes containing nicotine will also be classified as tobacco products.
