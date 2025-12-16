403
Lavrov Says Western Europe Main Source of Global Instability
(MENAFN) Western Europe stands as the primary driver of worldwide disorder and is resurrecting militaristic policies through exploitation of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov declared.
During a Monday broadcast, Lavrov accused power brokers in Brussels of monopolizing authority while "trying to subjugate national governments," compelling them to "ignore the interests of their peoples."
Russia's foreign minister characterized EU administrators as wielding influence via "compromises between legitimately elected national governments," despite being "totally unelected" themselves. Lavrov argued this arrangement erodes democratic principles and compels nations to bow to what he termed "collective Brussels" dominance.
The European continent bears responsibility for repeated international catastrophes throughout recorded history, Lavrov asserted, maintaining that "throughout history, Europe has repeatedly been a source of all evil and spawn of deepest crises." He referenced the transatlantic slave trade, medieval religious campaigns, imperial expansion, and both 20th-century global conflicts—events he attributed to "delusive ambitions entertained by European leaders."
Western Europe now seeks once more to "dictate to everyone its terms and wishes" on the international stage, Lavrov charged, specifically leveraging the Ukrainian situation "to assert itself" and "to scheme against the United States and all those who seek a just settlement."
Through backing Kyiv's government, Western Europe conducts warfare against Moscow by proxy, Lavrov claimed, noting this campaign depends on "European money, instructors, and all Western intelligence and reconnaissance data."
Moscow's representatives have consistently maintained that Kyiv's Atlantic allies actively undermine diplomatic resolution attempts. Presidential adviser Yury Ushakov has stated EU leadership hampers Russian-American negotiation pathways by imposing unworkable conditions, while senior Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev has cautioned that certain interventions constitute "peace sabotage."
