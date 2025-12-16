Nostrum Data Centers Announces AI-Ready, Sustainable Data Center Assets In Spain Will Be Available In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Spain-based data center developer addresses Europe's rising demand for AI and cloud by developing over 500MW of sustainable IT capacity

MADRID, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nostrum Data Centers, a leading developer of high-performance, sustainable data centers in Spain, announces its data center assets will be available in 2027. The company is developing 500 MW of sustainable IT capacity across Spain, addressing skyrocketing demands for connectivity; offering customers speed to market with secured land and power.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nostrum Data Centers, a digital infrastructure division of Nostrum Group, has chosen AECOM to design and manage its $2.1bn data center campus in Badajoz, Spain. Nostrum's site in Badajoz is just one of the data center developments. The company already has 300 MW of secured power capacity, scalable up to 500 MW in future phases.

The company's six data center developments are strategically located throughout Spain to leverage subsea connectivity, robust power availability, and unique competitive energy costs, allowing customers speed-to-market and scalable growth in one of the most efficient and sustainable environments in Europe.

The company's facilities are engineered for high-density workloads, offering a PUE of 1.1 and a WUE of zero, eliminating water usage for cooling. Preventing 10 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, these data centers exemplify Nostrum's commitment to sustainability and full alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Our Spain-based data centers combine strategic site selection, secured power connections, and AI-ready infrastructure to meet the demands of the next-generation digital economy,” said Gabriel Nebreda, Chief Executive Officer at Nostrum Group.“Our team of industry leaders with over 25 years of experience are developing facilities that are not only highly efficient and scalable but also fully sustainable, supporting both our customers' growth and global climate goals.”

Nostrum's assets going live in 2027 underscore the company's comprehensive approach to site development across Spain; providing customers with unparalleled connectivity, operational efficiency, and sustainability for AI, cloud, and hyperscale workloads.

About Nostrum Data Centers

At Nostrum Group, we are developing over 500 MW of sustainable IT capacity across Europe, promoting a new generation of green, efficient, and innovative data centers. We own the land and secure high-capacity grid connections to offer scalable, future-ready infrastructure tailored to AI and HPC. Our projects span Galicia, the Basque Country, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, and especially Extremadura, where we drive a new axis of digital and energy transformation.

