Maduro Says U.S. Citizens Will Resist Any War Targeting Venezuela
(MENAFN) Amid heightened American military presence across the Caribbean, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivered a pointed message during a private television interview: ordinary Americans support peace and will resist any conflict targeting his nation.
Maduro accused influential factions within the United States of pursuing an "irrational war" against Venezuela, declaring, "I know that the American people will tie the hands of the warmongering madmen who want to spark a war in South America for oil."
The Venezuelan leader expressed confidence that American labor organizations, faith-based groups, and political entities grasp the necessity of peaceful relations and respect Venezuela's sovereignty.
Maduro extended gratitude to Venezuelan citizens who demonstrated following Washington's controversial boarding of The Skipper, a sanctioned oil tanker. US Coast Guard personnel intercepted the vessel—loaded with Venezuelan crude—in international waters on Dec. 10, 2025. Caracas denounced the action as "piracy" as bilateral tensions intensify.
The president also addressed remarks from Jose Antonio Kast, the far-right politician who secured Chile's presidency Sunday with a commanding 16-point victory in the runoff election. Kast suggested potential deportation of Venezuelans residing in Chile, prompting Maduro to urge his compatriots there to return home.
