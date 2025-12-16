403
Trump Demands USD10B from BBC Over Defamation
(MENAFN) Donald Trump launched legal action against the BBC on Monday, demanding $10 billion in damages over allegations the British public broadcaster manipulated his January 6, 2021, address in a documentary.
The complaint, lodged in federal court within Florida's Southern District, pursues two separate $5 billion claims—one for defamation and another for breaching state trade practice regulations.
Legal representatives for Trump contend the BBC broadcast a "false, defamatory, malicious, disparaging, and inflammatory" depiction of the president through a documentary that reached UK audiences seven days prior to the 2024 presidential election.
Speaking to journalists earlier that day, Trump announced his intention to pursue litigation against the BBC "for putting words in my mouth."
"Literally, they put words in my mouth. They had me saying things that I never said," Trump said.
Trump maintains Britain's taxpayer-funded broadcaster distorted his message by selectively editing segments from his January 6 address—emphasizing his directive to march toward the Capitol and "fight like hell" while omitting portions where he encouraged demonstrators to engage in peaceful protest.
Last November, the BBC issued an apology to Trump regarding the Panorama program broadcast that combined two distinct excerpts from his address, though the network refused financial compensation or acknowledgment of defamation claims.
BBC Director General Tim Davie and the organization's news chief, Deborah Turness, stepped down following the controversy.
Trump has initiated defamation proceedings against multiple media outlets previously, including American broadcasters CBS and ABC, which both resolved disputes through multimillion-dollar payments.
